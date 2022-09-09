Highlight of Minas Gerais football is sold to Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia

Russians signed many players from Brazil and also sold others in the last transfer window.

This Thursday (8), RB Bragantino closed the sale of the midfielder Pedrinhoaged 22, for the Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia. He was on loan to América-MG and had been standing out in the Brazilian Championship, in which the team occupies the eighth place, being able to fight for a spot in the next Copa Libertadores.

According to information from the website Goal.com, the negotiation is around 4 million euros (approximately R$ 20.7 million), with the possibility of having bonuses for goals stipulated in the contract. América-MG, which valued Pedrinho this season, will keep 5% of the business, that is, 200 thousand euros (R$ 1 million).

Coelho will certainly be at a loss, as the transfer window for Brazilian football has already ended, and the club will not be able to seek a new replacement in the market. The period for signings in Russian football ends this Thursday (8), and clubs are racing against time to announce players.

Pedrinho will meet two Brazilians at Lokomotiv Moscow

The goalkeeper Guilherme, a Brazilian naturalized Russian, and defender Lucas Fasson, who recently played for Athletico Paranaense, play for the club in the capital of Russia. The team is only in ninth place in the Russian Championship.