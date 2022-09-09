Horoscope: Know what to expect for your sign this Friday, 09

Virginia Gaia 09/08/2022 – 22:13 Share

In full phase transition Growing to the Full moon, the great patron of the tides plunges into the changing waters of the sign of Pisces. Opposite the Virgo Sun, the Moon shows its full power, shining in the sky to foster dreams and creativity. So, this Friday, the 9th, get inspired, because the day historically dedicated to the planet Venus promises strong emotions!

And all this is even more intense because we are already on the eve of facing another period of the famous Mercury retrograde in the sky. A theme that is present here in the column every now and then, the retrograde planets have received more attention than they should, and their symbolism has also been quite misunderstood. Let’s be straight? What it means Mercury get retrograde, for astrology?

Well, like all other planets that change their apparent direction in the sky, the themes governed by it will demand revision throughout the retrogradation period. Thus, further reinforcing the Virgo climate in the sky, the ruling planet of the sign of Virgo will give a little help so that practical situations can undergo a new organization. Do you have a drawer that needs cleaning in your house? Well, the time is now! Restructure, review and reorganize are the key verbs of the moment.

As retrogradation happens in the sign of Libra, this period favors the astral even more so that we can resolve misunderstandings from the past, as long as this does not serve to create even more misunderstanding. So, here’s the recommendation: be careful with the words and with the approach of sensitive topics. The important thing is to have and exercise empathy and understanding.

Especially because the Full Moon, whose exact aspect takes place on Saturday morning, the 10th, is beyond sensitive. As Sun in the sign of Virgo and the Moon in the sign of Pisces, the queen of the night will be conjunct the planet Neptune and aligned to Fum Alsamakh, the Beta star of the constellation Pisces. Let there be sensitivity! In front of the mouth of one of the fish of this famous star cluster, Smoke Alsamakah transmits and reveals knowledge, also bringing a lot of possibility of understanding through words.

But not everything is perfect. By the way, it should be noted: before reaching her apex, the queen of the night is in tension with the kings of seduction, Mars and Venus, so it is necessary to take it easy so as not to touch hearts more than necessary. Anyway, I would say that this Friday’s mood wants, above all, commotion!

Watch: fully illuminated, the Crescent Moon will be to the East, after sunset, reaching the exact aspect of the Full Moon, shortly after being overshadowed by the sun’s rays. Moving towards the West, our natural satellite will reach the highest point in the sky, close to midnight on Saturday, the 10th. Crossing the celestial vault from East to West, the queen of the night will be in the midst of the Aquarius constellationpractically next to Situlathe star kappa of this star cluster dedicated to the myth of Ganymede the waterman.

Aries: the day is inspired, Aries. Just be careful so that so much inspiration and the creativity out there don’t end up turning into daydreams.

Bull: be open to people in your variety, but beware of overconfidence, Taurus. Avoid overexposure.

Twins: It’s time to plan, Gemini. Organize your life, put everything in its place and be sure to think about the long term.

Cancer: the moment calls for intellectual growth and the maturation of ideas, Cancerian. Be open to new opinions and also cultivate your beliefs.

Lion: the moment is of a lot of transformation, leonine. It’s time to overcome fears and face issues related to the unconscious.

Virgin: your relationships are hectic, Virgo. Pay attention to your words and conversations with others.

Lb: It’s critical that you pay attention to practical, everyday issues, Libra. Avoid overeating and pay attention to your health.

Scorpion: Get inspired, Scorpio. It’s time to put your creativity to work and move on. Use your power of persuasion.

Sagittarius: the moment calls for more attention to intimacy and domestic affairs, Sagittarius. Exercise empathy and encourage dialogue.

Capricorn: keep an eye on your communication, Capricorn. Be economical with your words and be sure to punctuate what you think very sensitively.

Aquarium: stay focused and beware of wasteful spending, Aquarius. The moment calls for a sense of priority.

Fish: You are full of energy, Pisces. Get inspired and productively use your intuition to even know where to bet your chips.