How the use of cash was tracked in 51 properties belonging to the Bolsonaro clan – 09/09/2022

Bolsonaro called a deliberate confusion between the terms cash and currency the description, in a UOL report, of the payment method for 51 of the 107 real estate transactions carried out by the president’s family. To prove that Bolsonaro’s mistake, a new text presents more details of the survey that shows in which businesses cash was used.

The TSE denied Bolsonaro’s request to veto an advertisement by Lula that is based on a report by the UOL on the purchase of real estate by the president’s family.

QUEEN ELIZABETH 2nd

Queen Elizabeth II died. She was 96 years old. Her reign was the longest in the United Kingdom. In her place, Prince Charles, now King Charles III, takes over, who has one of his sons, William, already prepared for the throne. Bolsonaro decreed three days of mourning.

The queen had healthy habits, which helped her longevity. She also liked to drink, with a penchant for gin, and had four drinks a day. She had more than 30 dogs in her life and among her favorite jewels was some that she received from the Brazilian government. In the family she was called Lilibet.

Elizabeth II’s life in her final months and the preparations for her funeral.

The queen represented continuity in a world of increasingly abrupt ruptures, analyzes Fernanda Magnotta, who thinks it is an exaggeration to think of the end of the British monarchy.

THE NUMBER

BRL 2 billion

It is the estimate of the patrimony left by the queen.

ELECTORAL RUN

Tonight comes the result of a new search Datasheet intention to vote for president. O UOL dissects the numbers live, in the program Research Analysis.

Lula raised the tone of the attacks on Bolsonaro. During a rally in Nova Iguaçu (RJ), he said that Bolsonaro’s September 7 audience looked like the Klu Klux Klan and called the president Bozo.

The Federal Public Ministry opened an investigation into Bolsonaro’s political use of September 7.

The office of lawyer Cristiano Zanin, who defended Lula in Lava Jato, received R$ 1.2 million from the PT campaign, to provide legal advice.

THE PHRASE

There has not been a day when the legitimacy of our decisions has not been questioned, either by hostile words or by undemocratic acts.

Luiz Fuxin his last session as president of the STF.

FENCE

In yesterday’s live, Bolsonaro said that when there are ten days left for the election, he will start doing lives every day, as if they were “a free electoral time”.

Bolsonaro explained that the term “imbrochable”, which he used in a speech on the 7th of September, does not mean that he does not broach: “Imbrochable means that I resist, I will not back down, I will react, as we have to react to all this “.

Military police stopped a bus and searched eight black boys who minutes earlier had booed Bolsonaro’s motorcycle in Rio on 7 de Setembro.

Law sanctioned by Bolsonaro gives truck driver a gap to drive without rest.

Agroboys and “tias do zap” gather at “Casa Bolsonaro”, in Jardins, in São Paulo. And there are others in the interior of the state.

PANDEMIC

As of today, it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask. on buses, subways and trains in the state of Sao Paulo.

IN THE CLIMATE CRISIS NEWSLETTER

IN THE NEWSLETTER ON YOUR SCREEN

BALL WORLD

Patrick celebrates the second goal in São Paulo’s victory over Atlético-GO Image: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

On penalties, São Paulo eliminated Atlético-MG and advanced to the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

The results of the round.

ATHLETICS

Alison dos Santos, aka Piu, won the 400m hurdles event and took the Diamond League title.

SURFING

Filipinho beat Ítalo Ferreira and won the world title. It was the sixth Brazilian victory in the last nine years.

VOLLEYBALL

The Brazilian men’s team beat Argentina by 3 sets to 1 and disputes the semifinal against the winner of USA X Poland.

OBJECT OF DESIRE

iPhone 14: see video with first impressions of new Apple cell phones.

BY SPACE

Want to become an astronaut? With just over R$ 40,000 a day, you can take a course.