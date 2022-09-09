How to deposit money in C6 Bank?

Do you have a C6 Bank account but don’t know how to make deposits or withdrawals? So check out the step by step here!

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Currently, most Brazilians have accounts open at least in one digital bank, such as Next and C6 Bank. Whether for the services offered and the profitability, usually higher than those of traditional financial institutions.

However, the negative side of digital banks compared to traditional ones is the lack of physical branches, which makes it difficult for the customer to use some services, such as deposit and withdrawal. So today we are going to explain how to deposit money at C6 Bank, check it out!

How to make deposits at C6 Bank?

So far, C6 Bank allows its customers to deposit money into the account through bank slips and transfers via Pix, TED or DOC. In this way, the most practical way is to generate a Pix code so that the money instantly drops into your C6 account.

The other less time-consuming way is through transfer via TED or DOC. To do so, simply copy the account data and move the amount from one bank to the other. In this option, the money falls on the business day following the processing.

The last way is via boleto, for that, just click on “Bring money” and choose the option “Deposit by boleto”. Once this is done, the document will be generated instantly and you can deposit the money in a bank or lottery house, or simply copy the code and transfer the amount through the application of another financial institution. In this option, the amount takes up to 3 business days to fall into C6 Bank.

How to make withdrawals at C6 Bank?

As it does not have a physical branch, the only way to withdraw money from your C6 Bank account is through the Banco24Horas network. However, unlike most financial institutions, C6 does not charge any fees for withdrawals.

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Disclosure / C6 Bank Blog