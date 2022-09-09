How to welcome children when they complain of pain? Study guides on what to do and say – Crescer Magazine

+



As much as no parent wants to see their child in pain, there are times when there is no escape. Children fall, end up hurting themselves, get colds, get viruses… And the complaint that something doesn’t go well is inevitable. But what you do and say in the face of the situation can help to make the little ones calmer and calmer. And there’s even scientific evidence for that: a research done by the University of South Australia (Australia) showed that parents’ behavior influences (a lot!) the way children react to pain.

(Photo: Freepik)

Scientists interviewed pediatricians, educators, psychologists and caregivers to understand how best to respond when children aged 2 to 7 years complain of pain. They applied questionnaires, gathered the responses and prepared a “guide” with approaches that would be best suited for this type of situation.

“In children, pain can be influenced by their emotions – fear, hunger or tiredness, for example, can exacerbate symptoms. Teaching children that they can have some control over their pain — and that how they react can influence that — makes them more confident in this process,” explains Sarah Wallwork, one of the study’s authors.

The results showed that, if the objective is to calm the child, the best thing to do is to listen to him, accept his feelings and explain what is happening. Only then, when the initial tension passes, look for solutions to alleviate the discomfort.

(Photo: Freepik)

“It may be a simple scrape after falling off a bike, but everyday experiences of pain are opportunities for parents to help promote positive pain-related thoughts and behaviors. While it’s important to teach children that pain is our body’s alarm system , it is important to explain that not every injury will cause pain”, he adds.

Here are the experts’ recommendations:

1. Teach that pain is just our body’s alarm system, warning that something is wrong;

2. Validate the child’s feelings and never belittle your child’s reaction. Make sure he feels safe, heard and protected;

3. Explain that pain is a temporary state. Show that the body will heal and that the bad feeling will pass;

4. Let your child express himself, say what he feels and cry, if necessary. But at the same time, also encourage him to regulate his feelings;

5. Involve the child in pain recovery, either by asking them to get a bandage or putting the medicine in the dispenser…

