how was Jessie J’s concert at the festival?

Jessie J took the stage shortly after 9:15 pm to play her third show at Rock in Rio. Just like in 2019, the singer was cast on the Sunset Stage and the space felt small for the British artist once again.

With no dancers on stage and with Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato in the band, Jessie J presented a round pop show with a performance that highlighted her vocal power, unfortunately hampered by the festival’s low sound.

Whoever was at the back of the audience, which filled the space in front of the stage and the festival lawn, could not hear well. At various times, the audience shouted “turn it up, turn it up”, but it didn’t help and the sound remained low.

Despite the technical problem, the artist excited the audience with her main hits, such as “Bang Bang”, “Burnin’ Up”, “Price Tag” and “Sunday”, and received applause after motivational speeches, which were several throughout the presentation. of about an hour.

In 2019, the British singer had already sung on the Sunset Stage of the festival and had a show praised by the public and critics. Why repeat the mistake of not casting the singer on the Mundo Stage this time? It is worth remembering that she sang on the main stage of the festival in 2013 and did well.

