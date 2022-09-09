how was Jessie J’s concert at the festival?

Jessie J took the stage shortly after 9:15 pm to play her third show at Rock in Rio. Just like in 2019, the singer was cast on the Sunset Stage and the space felt small for the British artist once again.
With no dancers on stage and with Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato in the band, Jessie J presented a round pop show with a performance that highlighted her vocal power, unfortunately hampered by the festival’s low sound.
Whoever was at the back of the audience, which filled the space in front of the stage and the festival lawn, could not hear well. At various times, the audience shouted “turn it up, turn it up”, but it didn’t help and the sound remained low.
Despite the technical problem, the artist excited the audience with her main hits, such as “Bang Bang”, “Burnin’ Up”, “Price Tag” and “Sunday”, and received applause after motivational speeches, which were several throughout the presentation. of about an hour.
In 2019, the British singer had already sung on the Sunset Stage of the festival and had a show praised by the public and critics. Why repeat the mistake of not casting the singer on the Mundo Stage this time? It is worth remembering that she sang on the main stage of the festival in 2013 and did well.
Audience at Rock in Rio
The public begins to arrive in the City of Rock to enjoy the fourth day of Rock in Rio.
Audience on the 4th day of RiR
Guns N' Roses fans are already waiting for the band's presentation on the fourth day of Rock in Rio
Duda Beat on the Sunset Stage
The singer Duda Beat opened the shows on the fourth day at Rock in Rio by performing on the Sunset Stage
Duda Beat on the fourth day of RiR
The singer Duda Beat on the fourth day at Rock in Rio, performing for several people on the Sunset Stage
Gloria Groove
The drag queen singer, Glória Groove performs on the Sunset Stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio
Gloria Groove's Audience
Audience attends and has fun during Glória Groove's show at Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio
Guns N' Roses fan
Diogo Rosa, a fan of Guns N 'Roses, showed the 18 tattoos in honor of the band and said that the group helped him overcome depression
CPM 22 on the World Stage
The band CPM 22 opened the shows at Palco Mundo, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio.
Corinne Bailey on the Sunset Stage
Singer Corinne Bailey Rae performs on the Sunset stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio
Jessie J on the Sunset stage
Singer Jessie J left the Sunset stage area small when performing on the fourth day of Rock in Rio. She invited Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato to sing with her.
Måneskin on the World stage
Måneskin was the penultimate band to take the Mundo stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio, and stirred the audience at the City of Rock
Måneskin calls fans
The band Måneskin put on a show and, at the end, called the fans to take the stage for the last song, during a performance at Rock in Rio
Jessie J on the Sunset stage
Jessie J performed on the Sunset stage and excited a crowd of fans at Rock in Rio
Guns N' Roses closes fourth day of Rock in Rio
Guns N' Roses closes fourth day of Rock in Rio
Rock in Rio 2022: Axl Rose struggles to keep up with Guns N' Roses