How was Prince William preparing for a possible reign?

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, 40, is the eldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. He is also, according to the YouGov poll – released by Yahoo – he is the most popular member of royalty after Elizabeth II, with 66% favorable opinions.

With the death of the majesty, he becomes second in the line of royal succession, as his father assumes the crown. Born on June 21, 1982, in London, he has the title of “Prince of Wales”, but is also known as the Duke of Cambridge.

Popular, he and his wife, Kate Middleton, always had the biggest consensus after the queen. Smiling, approachable, sporty, studious and involved with social projects, he won the hearts of his subjects. He was often seen wearing old clothes and also breaking official protocols. Royal family experts even bet that the future of the monarchy is in William’s hands.

According to the newspaper O Público, former royal correspondent for the tabloid The Sun, Charles Rae, stated that “William is the key person because he will be king one day”. “Basically, he’s the last of the Mohicans. I think there’s a lot on William’s shoulders for the future of the monarchy.”

The idea that the crown would be in his hands was born together with the firstborn, at St Mary’s Hospital in London. He went down in history for being the first to be the son of a prince and a princess, and also because he became the first heir to be born in a hospital environment. In an interview with People magazine, royal historian Robert Lacey pointed out that the name was chosen by his parents for one purpose: to go down in history as a legendary king.

From an early age, he had a quality education. He was admitted to Elton College, one of the most famous high schools in England. Adept at sports, during high school he was featured several times. After school, he joined the British army and, in Belize, Africa, took part in training.

According to the Cultura Inglesa portal, the prince studied at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. He joined the institution in 2001, in the History of Art course. Then he changed majors, moving to Geography, graduating in 2005. It was while he was at university that he met his wife. Married since 2011, he is the father of George and Charlotte.

The member of the royal family did not stop there. In 2006, he became second lieutenant in the Household Cavalry at the Royal Military Academy. During the period when he dedicated himself to military training, in the Army and the British Air Force, he served as a rescue pilot and received training in the Navy, stepping up to become King and Chief of the Armed Forces.

The crown on the way

Although he and his wife have broken royal protocol several times, the prince knows the responsibility that awaits him. An affectionate son, William had a close and loving relationship with his mother, even after the separation of Lady Di and Charles in 1992. She continued to live in Kensington Palace.

Among the episodes of sadness, the strongest was the loss of her mother, on August 31, 1997. It was her legacy to take care of the other. Like the princess, he has a strong connection with social projects and participates in various volunteer work.

In an interview with The Sun, royal biographer Penny Junior pointed out that the young prince understands that the crown is in his destiny and said that the inspiration for the reign is his grandmother, the longest-lived monarch in UK history. “I think he’s perfectly understood what his destiny is and is embracing it. He’s taking inspiration from his grandmother.”