How will Queen Elizabeth II’s death change the UK economy?

Despite King Charles III’s immediate rise to the top of the British royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch’s face will appear for at least two more years on the pound sterling (£), the official currency of the United Kingdom even before of the country leaving the bloc of nations that use the euro.

The monarch’s face has been stamped on the banknotes since 1960. To follow the tradition and exchange all the cash for versions with the face of the heir to the throne, the government would need to disburse the equivalent of BRL 354.2 billion, in addition to submitting the change to Buckingham Palace.

Will Pounds Sterling Change After the Death of Queen Elizabeth II? Money bearing the image of Elizabeth II will not be collected immediately. The most viable possibility is that, if the British Crown allows, the production of banknotes will be discontinued to make way for banknotes with the face of Charles III printed.

To UOLthe Central Bank of England issued the following note:

“As the first monarch to appear on Bank of England banknotes, the Queen’s iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we do. The current banknotes depicting Her Majesty the Queen will continue to be legal tender. A new announcement on existing Bank of England notes will be done once the mourning period has been completed,” he said.

There are currently around 4.5 billion banknotes in circulation bearing the face of Elizabeth II. The total amount of the amount is £ 80 billion.

Exchanging all the notes would have a billionaire impact

Every two years, the Bank of England issues around 600 million notes, with a production price of £78 million, or £13 per printed note. The cost to replace all the circulating notes with the face of Elizabeth II would be £ 58.5 billion, or R$ 354.2 billion at the current price.

In addition, the Central Bank of England will withdraw banknotes with a full value of £ 14.5 billion by 30 September this year in order to replace paper money in favor of polymer banknotes. The transition will make Britain the biggest economy in the world that uses only plastic banknotes.

The note with Churchill on the reverse was introduced in September 2016, with an initial print run of 440 million notes (worth £2.2 billion) Image: Central Bank of England

All polymer banknotes already feature a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. the denomination of £ 5 it was the first to be released and began to circulate in September 2016. Winston Churchill, the country’s premier during World War II, is on the back.

Writer Jane Austen is pictured behind the banknotes. £ 10 of polymer. that of £ 20 features a portrait of artist JMW Turner. The new note of £ 50 shows Alan Turing, one of the founders of computer science and artificial intelligence who was a codebreaker during World War II.

The notes that go out of circulation have images of economist Adam Smith and industrial inventors Matthew Boulton and James Watt on the reverse.

Libras produced in countries such as Northern Ireland and Scotland have illustrations of regional figures. On the Scottish banknotes, for example, is the face of Sir Walter Scott, a leading Scottish writer.

Are there coins with Elizabeth’s face in more countries? Yup. According to Guinness World Records, the Queen’s image appears on the currency of at least 33 countries, including Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand. It is likely that they will also change their notes and coins depending on local legislation.

29 billion coins with the queen’s face

All UK coins have an image of the Queen on one side. Five portraits of the monarch have appeared on the metallic pieces since she became reigning. The most recent were introduced in 2015. The first Elizabethan-era coins were issued in 1953, with the aim of representing a fresh start in the UK after the Second World War.

There are currently approximately 29 billion coins in circulation in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II’s face appears on all coins in circulation in the UK Image: Royal Mint of the United Kingdom

According to the Casa da Moeda Real, their production cost varies according to each denomination. The value of the metal in each currency accounts for a large part of the total cost. The values ​​of the manufacturing process also change according to the complexity of the coin.

In a note to UOLthe entity did not disclose how much it spends to manufacture coins: “This information can be used to advantage of competitors”, justified.

How will the pound sterling look like Charles 3rd? Charles 3rd will appear facing left. This is what tradition dictates in the country. Monarchs, since the 17th century, are represented in coinage (the process by which coins pass to be engraved) facing the opposite direction to that of their immediate predecessor. The exception was Edward’s reign 8th, who preferred his left side. The custom was restored with Jorge 6º, with the face turned to the left, with the image of Eduardo on the reverse side inverted to the right.