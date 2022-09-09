Hulk, Filipe Lus and more: players support Arana, from Galo, after serious injury
Soon after the disclosure of the seriousness of Guilherme Arana’s injury this Thursday (9/8), Hulk, Filipe Lus and other players expressed their solidarity with the winger’s situation. The Atlético side injured his knee and should miss the World Cup, returning only in 2023. See in the gallery below the statements of some athletes.
As announced by Atltico, Arana had a multi-ligament injury, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, in addition to tearing the medial meniscus and cartilage. The player has already started physical therapy in order to prepare the knee for the surgical procedure that will take place on a date to be scheduled.
Arana had been regularly called up by coach Tite and was a candidate for a spot on the list for the World Cup, which starts in November. With the injury, the player should only return to the field in 2023.
Arana’s injury happened in the final stretch of the 1-1 draw against Bragantino, in Mineiro. The Galo player suffered a tackle from Carlos Eduardo, striker for the São Paulo team, and got his leg stuck on the lawn, causing an injury to his left knee.