“I am tired of having diabetes: I want to cure myself”

Personal archive Thinking about diabetes all the time is exhausting

This is one of the most frequent questions I get on social media: I’m exhausted, is there a way to cure or reverse diabetes? When I read this, I understand the person who wrote to me. THE

care routine is tiring

, even when we manage to make it automatic. Thinking all the time about diabetes and whether glucose is low or high is tiring, but I guarantee that what most causes this feeling is also the lack of information. There are a lot of people who share false information and this generates frustration for many people when they get real, sometimes in the worst way possible.

But today I want to bring the answer to you who are feeling like this: exhausted from diabetes. Maybe your case can be reversed! In fact, it’s what experts call diabetes remission. But this is not true for all cases. We can say that it is a bet, in this case a bet to improve your health and your life. First, we need to understand the following:

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, in which the pancreas stops producing insulin, that is, the person without daily insulin applications cannot live with quality or for a long time. In this case, despite several studies and research, there is still no cure.

Already type 2 diabetes, which represents about 90% of cases, can happen to the person to have the so-called “remission”. Let’s say diabetes falls asleep. For example, if you receive an early diagnosis and start all the care, such as: use of the prescribed medication, routine follow-up, balanced diet and physical activity, it may happen that the blood glucose level remains within the normal range, as one of a person who don’t have diabetes.

It is worth stressing that each body reacts in a way and this remission can happen with weight loss, better food choices, that is, with good habits that improve health in general. Now, if the person who has achieved remission from diabetes (glucose rate within what is considered normal) goes back to having bad habits, blood sugar goes up again. That’s why experts don’t use the word “cure” but “remission.” It all depends on how your body reacts to these changes.

So, a piece of advice for you who live with type 2 diabetes: don’t believe in miracle products that they want to sell you or leave your medical treatment aside. Although tiring, this care is necessary to improve diabetes control and avoid complications of high blood glucose such as stroke, heart attack, kidney problems, blindness and amputations.

Controlled diabetes gives you quality of life to be happy and depending on your type of diabetes, you can even leave it “asleep”!

More information about diabetes and its care can also be found on the Um Diabético Portal.