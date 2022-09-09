“I don’t know”; After Bia Miranda’s announcement in “A Fazenda”, Thammy explodes on the web again; Gretchen’s son would have banned even Jenny Miranda from using the singer’s last name

And the drama in Gretchen’s family continues! This Thursday (8), Thammy Miranda used social networks to show his indignation with the way in which Beatriz Miranda was announced in the cast of the next edition of “The farm”. Turns out Gretchen’s son didn’t like being called “Gretchen’s granddaughter” Bia.. In fact, the girl is the daughter of Jenny MirandaThammy’s ex-girlfriend.

Gretchen began considering Jenny as a daughter when she was 19 and had a troubled relationship with her birth mother. Thus, the singer called her to live with her and filed a legal adoption process, which has not come out until today. Consequently, the owner of the hit “Conga, La Conga” also considers Jenny’s daughter, Bia, as a granddaughter.

On social media, the influencer was revolted by the girl’s repercussion on reality and fired on the subject, making it clear that the girl is not part of the family: “Whose granddaughter? I don’t know”, he wrote. And followed: “I don’t lie! We accept Gretchen’s 500 children and 500 grandchildren into our family, we have no problem with that. it will never be!”, shot.

Thammy reportedly banned Jenny Miranda from using Gretchen’s name

Jenny Miranda revealed that she was banned from using Gretchen’s name in her work. In an interview with the website “Extra”, She said she felt wronged by her ex’s attitude: “How does my mother say she has seven children and now I’m not? Thammy wants to forbid me to use my last name, the last name Gretchen gave me. There is an adoption process. I am being wronged. Will you give me back?”said.