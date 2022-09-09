“I hope you take a look…”; Klopp receives ‘message’ from Palmeiras holder praised by Abel

O palm trees ended up not getting the same success as other seasons, but wants to end 2022 on the right foot and guarantee the Brazilian Championship cup, taking advantage of the fact that it has 7 points of “fat” in the lead and it’s up to you. The team led by Abel Ferreira faces Juventude, Saturday (10), at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, wanting only 3 points.

Extracampo, a curious situation was recalled, having a lot of repercussion: in a recent statement, the coach of Verdão praised Ronmaking it clear that the striker is versatile, raising morale and even justifying the fact that they haven’t hired anyone to replace Gabriel Verón’s departure, precisely because there are options in the squad.

“I think Klopp hasn’t seen Ron yet, because when he does… He can play in any of the 3 attacking positions. Ron gives me the certainty of having a shorter cast. We sold Veron and we didn’t go after anyone because attacking players in the squad can play more than one position.”, said Abel. However, last Thursday (8), during the CBF’s “Brasil Futebol Expo”, in an interview with ESPN, the number 10 joked about the Liverpool coach and praised his commander.

“I saw this article and I hope Klopp will take a look. I am very grateful to have Abel as my coach. During that time I learned new functions and I am very grateful for that. Mainly for having learned how to help others. There are many things to do on the field. The union, the commitment to each one. I am grateful to him for discovering me, shall we say, my potential. For having grown as a person and professional and for the trust”started, completing:

“Without confidence, nothing can be done. I had confidence when I arrived at Palmeiras, but things didn’t happen and it decreased a lot. I was anxious and it messed with me. But I’m also grateful to Abel, To Cebola, we always talk. He tells me to do the simple things. It gave me a lot of confidence and I always say that I’m grateful to Abel for giving me only good things”finished the scorer.