‘I think it will be a peaceful transition’, says Bradesco president about elections

O Bradesco’s president, Octavio de Lazari Júnior, does not see, less than a month before the presidential elections, an institutional risk for Brazil – whatever the outcome of the elections. The executive says that, in order to attract more investments, it is necessary for the winner to commit to some basic pillars: “Institutional tranquility. Respect for contracts, fiscal discipline, tax simplification, reduce inequality, create an improvement in worker training’, said Lazari.

Although he considers the year 2023 as a “credit challenger”, the executive does not see institutional problems on the horizon. “With the elections, there will be continuity or a new government. Democracy in Brazil is a heritage, it is consolidated. Regardless of who wins, we’ve already looked in the rearview mirror, we know the mistakes we’ve made. Ahead, is to try not to commit them and put the country on the path to growth.”

Octavio de Lazari: more restrained growth in credit next year Photograph: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

Read below the main parts of the interview, in which the executive also talks about Bradesco’s investment in Mexico and the inflation and interest scenario for the coming year.

What is the importance of the movement with BV (former Banco Votorantim) for Bradesco’s strategy?

The market has changed a lot, especially in the last five years. Customers began to migrate looking for investment alternatives, especially when there was a sharp reduction in interest rates. And then came competent people, like XP, in addition to autonomous agents. Within this context, the opportunity to have a new (asset)which has differentiated products, serious partners – the Ermírio de Moraes family and Banco do Brasil –, and that we buy a control (51%). Quality investment strategists and traders, like BV has, is not something you find easy in the market.

We hear a lot (neobanks saying): I have 70 million, 80 million customers. But how many actually operate with recurrence? 10% of that. Octavio de Lazari

In Mexico, part of the market saw Bradesco as a strong candidate to buy Banamex. Why does it make more sense to move forward as a digital bank?

Buying an operation the size of Banamex is expensive, something like $8 billion. It is an operation that has physical structure, branches. This has an expensive maintenance cost. Looking at this prism, we have an operation, Bradescard México, which was born from the purchase of Ibi. We’ve been there for 12 years, and there are 3 million cards, R$ 3 billion in assets. Nowadays, you can have a bank without building a building. You don’t need to have the brick, you can have a bank from the click. It seemed much smarter to us to buy a popular financial company (sofipo, Ictineo). We already know the Mexican market well and we have a stable and growing portfolio of cards – this year, it is growing by 500 thousand cards – controlled delinquency, which generates R$ 150 million in profit per year. From sofipo, we can operate with all the products that a bank can operate. Our intention was never to do retail outside Brazil, but the opportunity in Mexico makes perfect sense.

Should we see Bradesco doing similar transactions in the future?

Certainly. By essence, Bradesco is a buyer bank. With the re-pricing of assets, especially digital ones, there are several businesses that we are looking at. Other companies will make sense, especially those that bring analytics, help bring customers to Bradesco or monetize those that are already here. The cost of acquiring a customer is very expensive, somewhere between R$82 and R$87, without knowing if he will actually stay with you, because with mobile, he opens an account whenever he wants.

If we add the accounts of the main fintechs and neobanks, it gives a number greater than that of the Brazilian population. Is there a consolidation on the way? What role would Bradesco have?

Not just a consolidation, but a debug. Anyone, even low-income people, has five, six cards, because it’s easy. I think there will be a debug. we hear a lot (neobanks saying): I have 70 million, 80 million customers. But how many actually operate with recurrence? 10% of that.

At the beginning of the year, there was talk of a credit slowdown, but it seems to have been postponed. Is she still coming this year or will she stay for 2023?

The second half will be reasonably good, but the trend is towards a reduction in growth. We think we will grow around 14% this year. First, because of a very strong comparison base, and second, because we are facing a problem of default. We see surveys showing the most indebted households. With high inflation and consequently the interest rate as well, it is natural for people to have difficulty paying debts, and for banks to be more restrictive. The trend is for a weaker second half of growth, but still above double digits. 2023 will be a very challenging year for credit, unless you grow in large companies.

Looking at the interest rate scenarios after the Central Bank’s pronouncements, is this growth in legal entities more or less likely than it was at the end of the first semester?

Less likely, because the sign is that the interest rate cycle has not ended, and the BC was very blunt that it is not convinced of controlling inflation, not only for 2023, but in 2024. In the best case scenario, we will stick with 13.75% (per year in interest), which may rise to 14% at the next Copom meeting. I think that inflation will gradually subside, and this should only happen with greater incidence from the second half of next year onwards.

It may be that the capital market moves again. There are good expectations, but 2023 will be very challenging. Octavio de Lazari

Did the increase in defaults come from who took credit in the pandemic or later?

I would say 60% came from 2020, 2021, and 40% from new operations. Consumption came back, so much so that the biggest growth in all banks this year was in the credit card, with an important item: before, the person had a card; today there are six. If you are getting into debt at all, the tendency is for more defaults. The important thing to note is whether I have enough spread to pay the provision for this card and increase the bank’s net spread.

This year, Bradesco is growing. Is the 2023 budget for growth?

Organically, we aim for growth. I think inflation will be more contained, we will pay the price of default now, and as the models are more restrictive since the end of last year, the trend is for better credit harvests. It may be that the capital market moves again. There are good expectations, but 2023 will be very challenging.

Among the uncertain indicators for 2023, which definition would be most important?

Inflation and interest rate. These two will set the tone for the song we’re going to play.

What else goes into the account, besides the fiscal scenario?

I would not speak of tax reform, but of simplification. Decrease the number of taxes, reduce bureaucracy. Simplification will be big business, in addition to consolidating labor reform and attracting foreign investment. We have solar energy, wind energy, basic sanitation, commodity. There are many factors, within Brazil, to attract investment.

What does it take to attract more?

This institutional tranquility. Respect for contracts, fiscal discipline, tax simplification, reduce inequality, create an improvement in worker training. And especially, (follow) our vocation as a commodity and as an exporter of clean energy.

Does stability also include political stability?

Also. With the elections, there will be continuity or a new government. Democracy in Brazil is a heritage, it is consolidated. Regardless of who wins, we’ve already looked in the rearview mirror, we know the mistakes we’ve made. Ahead, is to try not to commit them and put the country on the path to growth. The levers for this to happen are known to any of the candidates.

How do you see the electoral process? Got any surprises?

From what we have seen in the polls, it seems that the policy framework is more or less drawn. I think it will be a peaceful transition like the other times. I don’t see any risk for the country.

Regardless of the government, what does Bradesco expect from it?

The actions to be implemented are clear. You can’t grow if you don’t have inflation and lower interest rates, an attractive and balanced dollar for the producer and for the Brazilian and foreign businessmen. There’s no silver bullet.