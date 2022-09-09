“I will not help Globo in any way”

Out of curiosity, the singer Sérgio Reis played the character Tiberius in the first version of ‘wetland‘ featured in the headline in 1990. Recently, the writer of the Globo remake, Bruno Luperirevealed that he called some of the actors who worked on the original work to be at the end of the nine o’clock soap opera.

This Thursday (8), it was revealed that Sérgio Reis will be in the squad despite having already supported a boycott against broadcaster From Rio. It turns out that the sertanejo supports the current Brazilian government and does not like to confabulate with the ideals of the Roberto Marinho. In May, the artist gave an interview to Folha de São Paulo and took a political stand.

“I don’t want to ally myself with Globo, I’m not going to help Globo in anything. Did you understand? Then I won’t. It won’t add anything to my life. I don’t want to do anything with Globe”, he declared in the conversation. In addition to expressing his opinion, he praised the performance of Guito, who plays Tiberius in the new production.

“They changed the story a lot. O [Guito, que interpreta] Tiberius is by the way a good actor, mustachioed, good as hell. I saw him talking to José Leoncio sitting at the table. That never had, never sat down to talk to him”, analyzed. It is worth remembering that Cristiana Oliveira, a Juma, from 1990 will also be in the special episode.