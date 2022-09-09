Ibovespa closes with a slight increase of 0.14%, on a day marked by speeches by Powell and the ECB; dollar drops 0.61%

The Ibovespa closed close to stability this Thursday (8), back from the holiday, rising 0.14%, to 109,915.64 points. after switching signals a few times during the session. The main Brazilian stock market index performed slightly worse than its American peers.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.61%, 0.66% and 0.60%, respectively.

“The market reacted to the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB), which tends to raise interest rates even more to try to reverse the inflation scenario there”, says Enrico Cozzolino, partner and head analysis of Levante Investimentos.

Earlier, in an unprecedented move, the ECB raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 1.25%.

Also on this date, in his first public speech since the last symposium in Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the monetary authority’s focus on controlling prices in the world’s largest economy and returning inflation to the 2% target. . “We need to act now firmly, strongly as we have been doing and we need to keep up this work on controlling inflation until they are done,” he said in a debate at the Cato Institute’s 40th Annual Monetary Conference.

“Markets operate in relative calm, even with the escalation of the energetic crisis, which will cause severe damage to the growth of the European economy, and with the market assuming a greater probability of a 75 basis point increase in the US interest rate at the next meeting of the monetary authority, in September”, explains Fernando Maluf, strategist at Trópico Investimentos.

After the decline in the yield curve yesterday, the treasuries yields partially recovered from the declines, with the 10-year rate reaching 3.135%, up five basis points.

Commodities also partially recovered from Wednesday’s movement – the price of a barrel of Brent oil advanced 0.55%, to US$ 88.44, and a ton of iron ore rose 3.14% on the Dalian exchange, at 706 yuan, the equivalent of US$101.47.

The Brazilian yield curve, however, fell. The 2023 DI lost two basis points, trading at a rate of 13.74%, and the 2025 DI lost 19 points, at 11.77%. The DIs for 2027 and 2029 fell by 20 and 17 points, respectively, to 11.44% and 11.55%. The DI for 2031 closed at 11.64%, down 15 points.

“The Brazilian stock market had the help of oil yesterday and today, which despite the slight increase this Thursday has not recovered. This improves the outlook for inflation and helps companies mainly in sectors such as retail and construction”, adds Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

The dollar lost strength against the real, falling 0.61%, trading at R$ 5.206 in the purchase and sale.

Among the biggest rises on the Ibovespa were the common shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with 7.25% more, Via (VIIA3), with 5.54%, and MRV (MRVE3), with 5.06%. In addition, preferred shares of Azul (AZUL4) and Gol (GOLL4) were also highlighted, rising 6.46% and 5.36%, following the drop in oil prices the day before and after a sharp rise in their ADRs on the holiday. on B3.

“In China, there are many lockdowns happening – not in cities like Shanghai or Beijing, but also in sizable cities. There will be challenges and this weighs heavily on commodities, especially steel and mining companies,” explains Komura.

Among the main falls on the Ibovespa were the common shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), which fell by 4.01%, and those of PetroRio (PRIO3), with minus 4.07%. Gerdau (GGBR4) and SLC Agrícola fell, respectively, 1.91% and 3.12%,

Refrigerators were also a highlight among the drops, due to the perspective of lower consumption in China – JBS’s common stock (JBSS3) dropped 5%, Marfrig’s (MRFG3), 5.29% and Minerva (BEEF3), 2, 16%.

