Ibovespa futures rises more than 1% and the dollar falls following the exterior, high in commodities and with attention to the IPCA

The Ibovespa futures recorded a session of gains this Friday (9), following the external high and with investors attentive to the repercussion of inflation data here. At 9:03 am (Brasília time), the index contract maturing in October rose 1.19% to 112,330 points. In the exchange market, the dollar futures for the same month fell 0.51%, to R$5.221, while the commercial fell 0.32%, to R$5.189 in the purchase and R$5.190 in the sale.

In Brazilian news, the highlight is the IPCA data for August, which registered a deflation of 0.36%, with prices falling slightly below expectations. The expectation of analysts consulted by Refinitiv was a fall in prices of 0.39% compared to July and 8.72% in the annual comparison.

The transport group (-3.37%) had the greatest negative impact on the general index, contributing with 0.72 percentage point (pp). The drop in this group was mainly influenced by the retraction in fuel prices (-10.82%). In August, the four fuels surveyed had deflation: vehicular gas (-2.12%), diesel oil (-3.76%), ethanol (-8.67%) and gasoline (-11.64%). Item with the greatest negative impact on the general index, gasoline had a reduction of R$ 0.18 per liter in refineries last month.

It is worth noting that, this week, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, gave indications considered hawkish (in the sense of monetary tightening) that led the market to adjust its expectations for interest rates, postponing the Selic cut projections.

In addition to the national monetary policy, investors continue to reflect the actions of the main BCs around the world.

The day before, the European Central Bank promoted a record high interest rates, while Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech considered tough on inflation. However, the two signals were already expected by investors, with not much impact on the market.

The first Datafolha poll after September 7, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took thousands of supporters to the streets in electoral acts, will be released on the national political news at night, which drew criticism for having politically appropriated the civic date. .

Still on the radar of the markets, the day before, Bolsonaro began to promise the payment of R$ 800 in Auxílio Brasil. In the electoral propaganda that aired on TV this Thursday, the president’s campaign spoke of granting an additional R$200 to program beneficiaries who get a new job.

Currently, the monthly benefit amount is R$600, but the 2023 Budget project sent by the government itself to Congress only provides resources for an average amount of R$405 next year. Bolsonaro’s promise to grant the additional R$200 comes after the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads the polls for voting intentions for the Planalto Palace, started to study the concession of a bonus of R$ 150 for children up to six years old, in addition to additional bonuses for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil – which replaced the old Bolsa Família, created during the PT administration.

Reuters, citing sources, reported that the vice-presidential candidate on the ticket of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) is now quoted to command economic policy in a possible new PT government. The sources stressed that the decision remains open.

Also watch out for commodity movements, with iron ore futures on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges rising to two-week highs on Friday, posting their biggest weekly gains in six weeks after China, the world’s top producer of steel, announced more measures to support its Covid-ravaged economy.

Also contributing to sentiment, lower-than-expected August inflation in China raised hopes of further central bank policy easing. January’s top-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 3.7% at 720.50 yuan ($103.92) a tonne, after hitting its highest since Aug. 50 yuan at the beginning of the session.

Crude also rose on Friday, supported by real production cuts and threats to supply, although the commodity is heading for a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and Covid-19 restrictions in China. weighed on demand prospects.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt oil and gas exports to Europe if price ceilings are imposed and a small cut to OPEC+ oil production plans announced this week also supported prices. Brent crude advanced 1.6% to $90.60 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also rose 1.6% to $84.88.

