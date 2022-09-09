Iga turns on Sabalenka and will make the final of the US Open against Jabeur – 09/09/2022

A shaky start and a brave recovery in the final stretch. That’s how the number 1 in the world, Iga Swiatekconquered his place in the final of the US Open. After stacking errors and seeing Aryna Sabalenka winning the opening set, the 21-year-old Polish woman pulled herself together, balanced her tennis shoes and brilliantly exploited her opponent’s second serve. In the end, for 3/6, 6/1 and 6/4Iga advances to dispute, in New York, the third slam final of his career.

The decision will be against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, number 5 in the world, who broke a 13-game unbeaten run by Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia (#17) and made it 6/1 and 6/3 this Thursday. It was a game full of mistakes for the Frenchwoman, who was nervous since the early games and didn’t know how to deal with the important variations due to the versatile game of the Tunisian.

First African in a US Open final, Jabeur will play her second decision in a Grand Slam tournament. The first was at this year’s Wimbledon, in early July, when she was defeated by Kazakh Elena Rybakina. For Iga, this Saturday’s duel will be her third for a trophy. She played in the Roland Garros finals in 2020 and 2022 and won both.

How was the second half

The game started nervously, with both oscillating good and bad moments. Iga and Aryna traded breaks in the third and fourth games. Gradually, however, Sabalenka became more confident, while the world number 1 still had trouble finding a balance between her aggressive play and a certain level of solidity. The Belarusian took advantage of this, broke again in the fifth game and opened up an advantage. Without having his serve threatened, Sabalenka still got one more break to make 6/3 and close the opening set.

The second set started with a much more solid Iga, who made only one unforced error in the first four games. In that period, he opened a break in the lead and only didn’t make it 4/0 because Sabalenka made an excellent third game to confirm his serve. The number 1 also efficiently attacked the opponent’s second serve. Fitting less than 50% on first serve, Sabalenka became easy prey, and Iga shot up the scoreboard, opening 5/1 and closing the set shortly after at 6/1 when Sabalenka missed a volley and was broken for the third time in the partial.

The final set saw an erratic Iga in the first game, which allowed Sabalenka to open 2/0. Number 1, however, gave the change shortly after, evening the score at 2/2. The duel continued evenly, but Sabalenka’s serve again made the difference. After breaking Swiatek once more, the Belarusian saved a break point with an ace and then opened 4/2. In the eighth game, however, Aryna’s first serve disappeared and, playing only with the second serve, the Belarusian lost four rallies and gave in to the break, which left the score at 4/4. Iga took advantage of the moment, confirmed his serve to open 5/4 and was relentless in the next game, breaking once again and stamping his spot in the final.

