“Imbrochável” is the synthesis of Bolsonarism, says psychoanalyst Christian Dunker

Bolsonaro at the military parade, before making his speech at an act held this Tuesday (7), in Brasília – Alan Santos/PR

By Glauco Faria

In his speech after the September 7 parade, president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gave a speech in which he repeated clichés appealing to masculinity and a stereotyped pattern of the role of women and the concept of “family”, waving especially to your constituency base.

After saying that the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, “is often in front of me” and not by her side, she recommended that single men get married. “And I’ve been talking to single men, to singles who are tired of being unhappy. Look for a woman, a princess, marry her, to be even happier.” Then, he kissed the first lady, to lead the chorus of “imbrochable, imbrochable, imbrochable” along with part of the audience.

“Imbrochável has been a fundamental signifier of Bolsonaro since his campaign and he refers to this appeal for masculinity that makes up a large part of the supporters and creates a set of identifications with those people who feel that their traditional heteronormative masculinity is threatened with recent transformations. With the changes that we have in Brazil, many people feel that they have lost their place and that things are ‘disorganized’, that they are subverting traditional hierarchies”, evaluates psychoanalyst and professor at the University of São Paulo (USP), Christian Dunker.

The adjective already used by Bolsonaro on other occasions, therefore, is not placed for nothing in his speeches. “The idea of ​​the imbrochable is the one that provokes the intrusion into public discourse of an aspect of private life, which is one that is permanently erect, that never weakens, that is offering like this, like a gun full of bullets, always ready to be employees, their masculinity as a way of guaranteeing protection for those who are feeling insecure”, explains Dunker.

“So, in a more or less well-known rhetoric, you first incite a theme, a side of fantasy, and for that you use libidinal, libidinous speech, and then you offer protection, identification with the leader. Thus, it offers the protective father”, he points out. “This is a synthesis of Bolsonarism, fragile masculinity, an appeal to generic security, the creation of enemies that are seen as weak, like the broachables, not violent enough. The broachables are the others.”

repercussion

Bolsonaro’s speech, completely out of any conventional script, generated reactions from politicians, journalists and commentators on social media. Presidential candidates Simone Tebet and Soraya Thronicke repudiated the president’s statements.

Federal deputy Talíria Petrone (Psol) recalled the scandal involving the purchase of Viagra and penile prostheses by the Army.

Check out other demonstrations:

Originally published in Brasil de Fato

