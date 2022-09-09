“Imbrochável” is the synthesis of Bolsonarism, says psychoanalyst Christian Dunker

By Glauco Faria

In his speech after the September 7 parade, president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gave a speech in which he repeated clichés appealing to masculinity and a stereotyped pattern of the role of women and the concept of “family”, waving especially to your constituency base.

After saying that the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, “is often in front of me” and not by her side, she recommended that single men get married. “And I’ve been talking to single men, to singles who are tired of being unhappy. Look for a woman, a princess, marry her, to be even happier.” Then, he kissed the first lady, to lead the chorus of “imbrochable, imbrochable, imbrochable” along with part of the audience.

“Imbrochável has been a fundamental signifier of Bolsonaro since his campaign and he refers to this appeal for masculinity that makes up a large part of the supporters and creates a set of identifications with those people who feel that their traditional heteronormative masculinity is threatened with recent transformations. With the changes that we have in Brazil, many people feel that they have lost their place and that things are ‘disorganized’, that they are subverting traditional hierarchies”, evaluates psychoanalyst and professor at the University of São Paulo (USP), Christian Dunker.

The adjective already used by Bolsonaro on other occasions, therefore, is not placed for nothing in his speeches. “The idea of ​​the imbrochable is the one that provokes the intrusion into public discourse of an aspect of private life, which is one that is permanently erect, that never weakens, that is offering like this, like a gun full of bullets, always ready to be employees, their masculinity as a way of guaranteeing protection for those who are feeling insecure”, explains Dunker.

“So, in a more or less well-known rhetoric, you first incite a theme, a side of fantasy, and for that you use libidinal, libidinous speech, and then you offer protection, identification with the leader. Thus, it offers the protective father”, he points out. “This is a synthesis of Bolsonarism, fragile masculinity, an appeal to generic security, the creation of enemies that are seen as weak, like the broachables, not violent enough. The broachables are the others.”

Bolsonaro’s speech, completely out of any conventional script, generated reactions from politicians, journalists and commentators on social media. Presidential candidates Simone Tebet and Soraya Thronicke repudiated the president’s statements.

Shameful and pathetic! On Brazil’s Independence Day, the President shows all his contempt for women and their toxic and childish masculinity. As a Brazilian and a woman, I feel ashamed and disrespected. + — Simone Tebet (@simonetebetbr) September 7, 2022

Divorced from respect for the date, on the 7th of September, the president insists on propagating what is imbrochable – information that, honestly, is not of interest to the Brazilian people. What Brazil really needs is an incorruptible president. Bolsonaro excels in disqualification. — SorayaPresident (@SorayaThronicke) September 7, 2022

Federal deputy Talíria Petrone (Psol) recalled the scandal involving the purchase of Viagra and penile prostheses by the Army.

Bolsonaro could worry about hunger as much as he talks about erectile dysfunction. The genocidal led the chorus of “imbroxable” in his mobilization. Soon he, who allocated millions to buy viagra and penile prostheses for the armed forces… 🤔👀 TOO SHAMEFUL! + — Taliria Petrone 5077 (@taliriapetrone) September 7, 2022

How will the history books narrate Bolsonaro today? Will they write “imbrochable” in textbooks? — Debora Diniz (@Debora_D_Diniz) September 7, 2022

Bolsonaro is so fixated on this “imbrochable” thing that I’m already starting to think with some degree of seriousness about the hypothesis that he didn’t respond to Pfizer’s 103 emails talking about a vaccine in the pandemic because he thought it was Viagra. — Leonardo Rossatto (@nadanovonofront) September 7, 2022

“Imbrochable” on account of the 33.5 million reais in purchase of viagra by the armed forces — Jonathan Vicente (@jonathanvicent) September 7, 2022

On the day when the “imbrochable” turns the bicentennial of independence into an ode to national shame, it is never too much to remember Simone de Beauvoir: “No one is more arrogant, violent, aggressive and contemptuous of women than a man insecure of his own virility”. ” — Maria Cristina Fernandes (@mcfernandes) September 7, 2022

The president of the republic raised the cry of “imbrochable” on the date on which 200 years of independence are marked. I want to see this explained to the next generations. — Pedro Borges (@pedroborgesf) September 7, 2022

Bro we live to see a President of the Republic pulling a chorus to himself of “imbrochable”. A portrait of a masculinity more fragile than crystal. Brazil is surreal. — Sheila de Carvalho (@she_carvalho) September 7, 2022

