In addition to Pedro, Mauro Beting lavishes praise and ‘lobby’ for another Flamengo star in the Brazilian National Team

Flamengo

Commentator and journalist believe there is room for the player to return to the calls made by Tite

Photo: Reproduction / SBT
Nobody stops Mengão! The Carioca Rubro-Negro will play in another Libertadores da América final, the third in the last four years. In addition, he could also be in the decision of the Copa do Brasil and remains firm in search of Palmeiras in the Brazilian Championship dispute. Some individualities grew up with coach Dorival Júnior.

With this, the chances of some names in the cast of the Flamengo to be called up by coach Tite for the Brazilian national team. The captain will make a call-up for the last preparatory friendlies before the World Cup dispute, in Qatar, in November. And in addition to the striker Pedro, likely presence on the list, another name may end up appearing.

for the commentator of SBT and gives Young panMauro Beting, midfielder Everton Ribeiro has been earning his place among Brazil’s selectables again. For Mauro, the midfielder’s increase in production and his own history of calling ups with Tite make it possible for shirt 7 to be called up.

“It’s good to say that Everton Ribeiro had several chances in the national team when he wasn’t doing so well and, in the national team, he surrendered. He has a very nice track record, performs several functions and has returned to play well. If he appears on tomorrow’s list, it will be no surprise.” said the commentator in participation in the program ‘Bate-Pronto’, from Young Pan.

