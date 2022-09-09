In Araraquara, Tebet defends an increase in the SUS table by 25%

Presidential candidate visited maternity hospital and committed to taking a model to the entire country

September 08, 2022 · 6:49 pm

Simone Tebet visited the maternity hospital alongside the former mayor of Araraquara Marcelo Barbieri (Photo: Guilherme Leal/CBN Araraquara)

During a visit to the Gota de Leite maternity hospital, in Araraquara, the candidate for the presidency of the Republic Simone Tebet (MDB) made a commitment to take the model throughout the country and defended an increase in the table of the Unified Health System (SUS) by 25% .

Accompanied by her co-religionist and former mayor of Araraquara, Marcelo Barbieri and the national president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi, Simone was welcomed at the maternity ward by the municipal secretary of health, Eliana Honain and the executive director of FunGota, Lúcia Ortiz.

There, the candidate spoke to the press about her plans for Public Health and criticized the posture of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), during the celebrations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazillast Wednesday (07), in Brasília.

Simone Tebet defended that in an eventual government of the MDB, the priority, in two years, will be to zero the queues dammed by the covid-19 pandemic. According to her, the queues of exams, consultations and surgeries will be supported with resources from the Union for states and municipalities.

The postulant to the Planalto Palace also spoke about the need to bring humanized childbirth to other Brazilian cities and promised to offer follow-up to pregnant women from the first day of pregnancy until the baby’s first year.

“Being in this maternity hospital, a reference in humanized childbirth, is everything we want for Brazil. This is not the reality in most Brazilian states and municipalities, women need to go door to door, as they do not know which maternity ward will have a vacancy and this will end”, she introduced at a press conference after leaving the maternity ward. “Starting next year, from the first day of her pregnancy to the end of the baby’s first year, she [mãe] will have full assistance from the Federal Government with states and municipalities. From layette and prenatal care to public transport if needed. Municipalities that fail will receive funding from the Federal Government”, he added.

Tebet went to the ‘senadinho’ of Araraquara and had a pineapple juice next to Barbieri and Baleia (Photo: Guilherme Leal/CBN)

Another point addressed by Simone Tebet was the financing of Brazilian Public Health. She criticized the reduction in investments promoted by the Federal Government in the SUS and pledged to increase the value of the service table by 25%.

“Unfortunately, in recent years, the Union has stopped funding public health in Brazil. We managed to finance just over 50% of the Union budget and today it is less, with the exception of the pandemic period where we had to put more money in”, he pointed out. “The first step is to recover the history and allocate a minimum of 50% of the Union budget to public health. Today, municipalities and states pay in their entirety and we cannot forget that the SUS table has been out of date for 20 years. In four years, we will increase the SUS table by 25% so that no door is closed for those who need it”, he concluded.

The candidate ended her agenda in Araraquara with a walk through the streets of downtown where she talked to voters, took pictures and took the opportunity to drink pineapple juice in a traditional coffee shop, known for being the “senadinho” of Morada do Sol.