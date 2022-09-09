In Araraquara, Tebet says he intends to readjust the SUS table by 25% in 4 years: ‘so that no door is closed’ | Elections 2022 in São Carlos and Araraquara – SP

MDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Simone Tebet said this Thursday (8), in Araraquara (SP), that she wants to readjust the table of the Unified Health System (SUS) by 25% in 4 years, if elected.

During the afternoon, Simone visited the Gota de Leite Maternity and spoke about the gap in resources transferred by the government to pay for hospital procedures of medium and high complexity, in addition to basic health care.

“Unfortunately during the last few years the Union stopped funding public health in Brazil. We already financed just over 50%, today it is less than 50%, with the exception of the pandemic period when we had to put more money. So the first step is to recover the history, is to put exactly at least 50% of the Union budget related to public health with regard to health financed by the SUS. Today, municipalities and states pay in their entirety. We cannot forget that the SUS table has been out of date for 20 years. So, in 4 years, it’s increasing the SUS table by 25% so that no doors are closed. So that every time a poor person needs health care, he won’t have a closed door. The SUS is in a position to receive, because it is receiving the resource at the updated value and, therefore, it will be able to serve this citizen with quality”, he said.

Tebet also said that he hopes to eliminate, within two years, the queues of exams, consultations and surgeries that were dammed during the pandemic and that are supported with resources from the Union.

The candidate praised the work done at the Gota de Leite maternity, which is a reference in humanized childbirth, and said that the federal government will finance assistance for mothers in the baby’s first year, through funds for states and municipalities.

“When a woman is going to give birth today, she has to knock from door to door because she doesn’t know which maternity unit will have a vacancy for her. This will end, starting next year, from the first day of her pregnancy to the At the end of your baby’s first year, she will have all the assistance from the federal government along with states and municipalities. year. The municipalities that are unable to do so will receive funding from the federal government,” he said.