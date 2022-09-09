In his last session as president, minister Luiz Fux says that the Supreme Court was ‘impervious to provocations’ | Policy

Minister Luiz Fux participated this Thursday (8) in his last plenary session as president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and said in a farewell speech that the Court, during his administration, was “impervious to provocations” even in the face of ” attacks in extremely energetic tones and attitudes”.

In the speech, Fux declared that he assumed “the head of the Brazilian Judiciary in one of the most tragic and turbulent moments of our recent trajectory”, citing the thousands of deaths caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As if the pandemic were not enough, in the last two years, the Court and its members have suffered attacks in extremely energetic tones and attitudes”, said Fux.

“There has not been a single day when the legitimacy of our decisions has not been questioned, either by hostile words or by undemocratic acts,” he said.

The minister pointed out that, despite the “most regrettable provocations”, the Court continued to carry out the work in a “haughty” and “impermeable” way so that, in this way, the Constitution “remains the first certainty of the Brazilian citizen”.

Fux will be replaced by Minister Rosa Weber in charge of the Court. The inauguration of the minister is scheduled for the 12th of September.

Luiz Fux’s administration was marked by attacks on the Court not only by President Jair Bolsonaro but also by supporters of the president, who ended up being targets of the so-called “fake news” inquiry.

Bolsonaro even presented a crime report against the current president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, for abuse of power due to the investigation.

In August of last year, Bolsonaro was included as investigated in the investigation due to the attacks, without evidence, made by him on electronic voting machines and the electoral system.

After being included in the fake news survey, Bolsonaro threatens to act outside the Constitution

At the commemoration of September 7, 2021, Bolsonaro said he would not comply with court decisions. Supporters took to the streets with anti-democratic agendas, which also happened this year. At the time, Fux reacted and said that no one would close the STF.

This Thursday, in his farewell to the presidency of the Court, Fux also said that “what is certain is that, whether in the calm days or in the turmoil inherent to any democratic regime, this concrete building and angled columns that is the Supreme Court of Brazil remains and will remain open, operative and vigilant”.

On behalf of the Court, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso paid tribute to Fux.

“In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and many other vicissitudes that the country has been going through, I must add that its firm and thoughtful defense of democracy helped to mitigate radicalizations and reduce the tensions brought by undignified attacks on the court and its ministers”, stated.

“Here no one responded offense with offense, aggression with aggression, rudeness with rudeness. We are made of another material and we practice other values ​​linked to goodness, justice and respect for others,” he said.

Fux also took stock of the management and highlighted that, after two years, the Court now has 100% of its administrative and judicial services provided in an online environment.

Out of the presidency, he will be part of one of the Turmas da Corte. Last week, Rosa Weber said goodbye to the First Class, which she had been a member of since 2011.

Rosa Weber’s term as president of the STF will be shorter than usual. That’s because the minister will retire in October next year, when she should be replaced by the current deputy, Luís Roberto Barroso.

According to information from the STF, Rosa Weber’s inauguration should have 1,300 guests, including those present and those who will follow the event on the internet. Only 350 will have access to the plenary.

Among the guests are the heads of other powers, presidents of higher courts, presidential candidates and parliamentarians.