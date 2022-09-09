In ‘Pantanal’, Irma will have a painful birth and the baby is only born when Trindade appears: ‘They were difficult scenes’

Before leaving, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) reassured Irma (Camila Morgado) by saying that everything was fine with their son. The battery of tests that the redhead did in Rio de Janeiro only confirmed it. However, when the baby comes into the world, difficulties will arise.

— Irma will have a more painful birth, more suffering because the child is only born when the father appears. So Irma keeps repeating this, that as long as the father doesn’t show up, the child won’t be born. And nobody believes her, they think she’s delusional. And people think the child is stuck — says Camila.

Irma in ‘Pantanal’ Photo: Photo TV Globo / Agência O Globo

The actress also adds that it is only when Trindade appears, as her character asks so often, that the child is born. The pawn will appear supernaturally during the birth of your princess: it will not be seen by anyone, but it will play a key role in bringing the baby into the world. Without enough contraction, Irma, who feels the presence of the guitar player, comes to a point between life and death.

— When he appears, the child is born without suffering — completes Camila.

The artist has already recorded the childbirth scenes and, despite not being a mother, says she has no difficulty in pointing out how delicate this moment is to be done.

— Usually, birth scenes are complicated because it’s a very emotionally draining situation. I’m not a mother, but it’s not hard to talk about it. they were difficult, very delicate scenes,” he concludes.