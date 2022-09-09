In search of Ana: parents ask for help to find missing daughter in BH – Gerais

Ana Luiza Santos Batista, 17 years old (photo: Personal archive) The parents of Ana Luiza Santos Batista, 17, have been experiencing days of anguish since the young woman disappeared this Tuesday morning (9/6) after leaving school, in the Ferno Dias neighborhood, in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte. In an interview with State of Mines This Thursday (9/8), the carpenter and father of the teenager, Gilmar da Cruz, 46, asks for help in the search for his daughter.

According to Gilmar, his wife, Marlene Santos Batista Cruz, 38, has been crying every day and having trouble sleeping. “When she manages to fall asleep, she wakes up scared. She’s not eating right either,” she commented.

The father says he was in the countryside when he received a message from his daughter informing him that he was going to the house of a classmate from school, but later discovered that she was lying. “She went to Virada Cultural on Saturday (3/9). Her ex-boyfriend saw that she posted a video on social media dancing funk and sent it to my wife,” he recalled.

On Monday (5/9), when he returned from the farm, his wife said that Ana had been out all night and arrived home at 7 am on Sunday. “I got her attention and put in some restrictions. She had a black eye. When I asked what had happened at Praa da Estao (where the cultural event took place), she said she fell in the bathroom here at home, but I didn’t believe it,” she explained. From there, father and daughter started an argument.

Disappearance

Also according to Gilmar, on Tuesday he went to school to look for her, around 11:30 am, but did not find her. After the father appealed to the Military Police, the authorities advised him to wait 24 hours to report the disappearance.

On Wednesday (7/9), the parents went to the police again and reported the girl’s disappearance. In contact with the school’s vice-principal, they were informed that the mother of a student, a colleague of her daughter, warned her by telephone that Ana was in the Santa Tereza neighborhood, in the eastern region of BH.

“I asked for her address, but the vice principal said she could not provide third-party data, as it would be against school policy. To have this information, she said that only with a lawsuit. I found this very strange and decided to go to the Civil Police. The inspector called the deputy director, and she said the same thing,” said the father, adding that he also sought help from the Children and Youth Court today. “However, they advised us to hire a lawyer to file a lawsuit and thus obtain the address”, he added.

In addition to legal measures, parents ask for the help of the population. In this sense, anyone with information can contact the family by telephone (31) 99357-2219 and (31) 98980-0233.