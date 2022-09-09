In the five years of PrEP in the SUS, Brazil updates and expands its recommendations – 09/09/2022

About five years ago, the debate began in Brazil on the incorporation of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis to HIV, or PrEP, in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). This was not a quick or easy discussion, because even though PrEP had already been shown to be effective, safe and cost-effective in different studies, at that time there were still those who publicly took a stand against its use, blocking its implementation.

It was only at the end of 2017 that Conitec, a commission of the Ministry of Health that evaluates the incorporation of new technologies, hit the hammer authorizing the beginning of the implementation of PrEP in the Brazilian public health system.

Initially, it was determined in this process that the distribution of PrEP would be restricted and monitored, with indication of its use only for four of the most vulnerable groups to HIV: gay or bisexual men, transgender people, sex workers and partners of people living with HIV. . And even being part of one of these groups, PrEP was only indicated when there was a report of inconsistent condom use during sexual intercourse.

In the past five years, the number of services providing PrEP care and users of this prevention method across the country has multiplied. However, although all Federation Units have already started this service, it is evident that there is still a glaring inequality in access to PrEP in Brazil.

According to data from the Ministry of Health’s PrEP Clinical Monitoring Report, published last month, most PrEP users in Brazil are in the state of São Paulo (46%), are gay/bisexual men (85%), have over 30 years of age (64%), completed high school (72%) and self-declared as white or yellow (57%).

The numbers worry. Not because gay, white, middle-aged, college-educated men from São Paulo should not be receiving PrEP from the SUS, but because the numbers open up the inequality of access to information and health in the country, which leaves an ocean of people vulnerable. to HIV, such as black, peripheral, trans and less educated people, far from the benefit of PrEP prevention.

With the aim of unburdening SUS services, since July of last year, PrEP is allowed free of charge by SUS for patients accompanied by private or health insurance doctors. After six months of this determination, 13% of PrEP dispensations by the SUS were already made to patients in the private health system.

Another point that deserves attention is that in the 2018 PrEP protocol, the prescription should be restricted to people over 18 years of age. Meanwhile, in Brazil, it is among younger men that the greatest increase in HIV incidence has occurred during the last decade.

On the verge of completing five years, the clinical protocol that guides PrEP care in Brazil has been revised by Conitec and its update has just been published by the Ministry of Health. Among the novelties, the most important is the expected expansion of the indication of PrEP use for anyone living at risk of HIV infection, regardless of whether or not they belong to one of those four subgroups.

PrEP can now also be prescribed to anyone over 15 years of age without needing their parents’ presence or consent. As an argument for this decision, the protocol is based on the Statute of Children and Adolescents, which determines that this population must be guaranteed access to services, guidelines and health consultations.

In addition, the new document definitively regulates the possibility of prescribing PrEP by nursing professionals, simplifies the routine of collecting laboratory tests for healthy individuals under 50 years of age, and aligns with the WHO (World Health Organization) recommend a loading dose of two pills of PrEP on the first day, so that it promotes HIV prevention from the beginning.

On the other hand, the updated version of the Brazilian PrEP protocol fails to incorporate PrEP On Demand, an alternative way of taking the pills, no less effective in prevention, but with fewer renal side effects than the daily intake. PrEP On Demand has been recommended by the WHO since 2019 and used off-label in Brazil by hundreds of Brazilians.

Like science, the Brazilian response to the control of the HIV/AIDS epidemic is dynamic and is always being renewed. We will celebrate the advances of the new update of the PrEP protocol and continue to demand the incorporation of the news that emerges within the prevention of HIV and other STI (sexually transmitted infections).