In Tite’s sights, Pedro doubles goals with Dorival, increases minutes and becomes Flamengo; see numbers | Flamengo

Tite summons 26 players for friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia this Friday, and Pedro, the great name of Flamengo in 2022, lives a morning of great expectation of being called. And no less. Within three months, his status had changed from underused reserve to star of the company.

Rare chances with Paulo Sousa

The numbers of the top scorer of Libertadores with Paulo Sousa were timid, but the coach did not know how to get the best out of the pupil. Even more taking into account the promise made, still in Portugal, that Pedro would play and become a decisive figure alongside Gabigol and Bruno Henrique.

He was a starter in just 11 of the 27 games that the Portuguese used him. And the detail: Pedro only started three games in which Paulo Sousa used maximum force, against Vasco (1 to 0), Goiás (1 to 0) and Sporting Cristal (2 to 1). An example of the little space they had happened in the Supercopa do Brasil, against Atlético-MG. Watched from the bench to defeat on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Result: just eight goals scored, one every 173 minutes, and a single assist.

Pedro with Paulo Souza 27 games (11x starter, 16x reserve) 1,382 minutes on the field (51 min/game) 8 goals (1 every 173 minutes) 1 assist 9 direct goal participations (1 every 154 minutes) 19 wins 4 draws 4 losses 75.3% utilization

Transformation with Dorival and Copa on the radar

After six months of frustration, Pedro arrived in June practically as an out-of-deck card for the Qatar World Cup, despite all the praise from Tite. Dorival Júnior transformed his situation within Flamengo and in the Seleção.

He was a reserve in the first four games. In the first opportunity as a starter, he assisted Gabigol against América-MG (3-0). He started alongside an alternative team against Santos and opened the scoring in a 2-1 victory. Three days later, he had the best performance of his career against Tolima. Four goals scored, one assist and a back-heel pass to Gabi in a move in which Quiñones scored an own goal.

From then on, Pedro was a starter in all the games of Dorival Júnior’s team A. Had its average minutes per game increased (from 51 to 61) and doubled his number of goals, from eight to 16.

From the unquestionable ownership came also the assists. If at the beginning of the year he had only given one goal pass – in Matheus França’s 6-0 over Bangu -, under the command of Dorival Júnior the number rose to seven.

Two of those seven assists came in the 2-0 victory over Atlético-MG, which qualified Flamengo to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After the great performance at Maracanã, Cleber Xavier, one of Tite’s assistants, sent a message to Pedro via Whatsapp, confirming that the observation on his football remained constant within the technical commission of the Brazilian team.

Pedro makes a great bicycle goal against Athletico-PR

After being decisive against Galo, Pedro made 11 goals in 14 gamesthree of them in a single game, the 4-0 over Vélez, in Buenos Aires, which practically sent Flamengo to the Libertadores final. During the period, he also scored a bicycle goal.. This earned the classification to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and the victory by 1 to 0 in the Arena da Baixada over Athletico-PR, future rival in the continental decision.

In the 14 games in which Pedro started with Dorival Júnior, Flamengo won 13 and drew only – 95% of the match. He scored 10 goals in this cut-the only time he scored off the bench was in the 5-0 over Athletico-PR.

In his best moment in his career, the striker will certainly bite his nails this Friday morning to find out if he is on Tite’s list for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, which will be played in France on September 23 and 27.

After nearly two and a half years as Gabigol’s immediate backup, Pedro has considerably shortened the distance to Qatar. If Rogério Ceni, Renato Gaúcho and Paulo Sousa didn’t make it, Dorival did it differently and definitely put the striker in Tite’s spotlight.

