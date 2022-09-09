Independence Loteasy! all results; 20 winners from Paraná

With each passing day, the expectation of bettors increases for the next Saturday (10), the day of the Independence Lotofácil (tender 2610). This will be the 12th edition of the special draw that commemorates the 7th of September, Brazil’s Independence Day. To date, 594 bets have matched the 15 dozen drawn in previous editions and distributed millionaire prizes to their winners. Of this total, 20 bets were placed on the Paraná.

For this year’s draw, the Independence Lotofácil is estimated at at least R$ 180 million, the largest in the history of this thematic contest. The box should raise around R$ 600 million at the end of the betting. The deadline to register your game, which has a single bet value of R$ 2.5, is 7 pm on Saturday, both in lottery stores that are still open, and on the portal Online Lotteries.

The Tribuna will list, below, all the details of the previous editions of the Independence Lotofácilas a total prize, winning bets and also the lucky tens.

1st edition – 2012 – 800 Contest

Result of Lotofácil Independência 2012 – 03, 04, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 20, 21, 22, 24.

– 14 winners. Total prize: BRL 43,014,185.06 (BRL 3,072,441.79 for each, none made in Paraná)

2nd edition – 2013 – Contest 952

Result of Lotofácil Independência 2013 – 01, 03, 04, 06, 08, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25.

– 66 winners. Total prize BRL 73,094,415.90 (BRL 1,107,491.15 per winner, with 4 winning bets in Paraná).

3rd edition – 2014 – Contest 1102

Result of Lotofácil Independência 2014 – 02, 03, 05, 06, 08, 12, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24.

– 43 winners. Total prize: BRL 78,303,936.11 (BRL 1,821,021.77 for each winning bet, one from Paraná).

4th edition – 2015 – Contest 1255

Result of Lotofácil Independência 2015 – 01, 02, 04, 06, 07, 09, 10, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25.

– 51 winners. Total prize: BRL 89,610,756.66 (BRL 1,757,073.66 for each winning bet, five from Paraná

5th edition – 2016 – Contest 1408

Result of Lotofácil Independência 2016 – 01, 03, 05, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25.

– 10 winners. Total prize R$ 82,275,069.40 (each player won R$ 8,227,506.94, one of them being a resident of Paraná).

– 6th edition – 2017 – Contest 1557

Result of Lotofácil Independência 2017 – 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 09, 12, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24 and 25.

– 15 winners. Total prize: BRL 88,583,865.00 (BRL 5,905,591.00 each)

– 7th edition – 2018 – Contest 1708

Lotofácil Independência Result 2018 – 01, 02, 03, 04, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 22.

– 33 hits. Total prize: 91,702,300.80. (R$ 2,778,857.60 for each winner, including two from Paraná).

8th edition – 2019 – 1861 Contest

Lotofácil Independência Result 2019 – 02, 03, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 13, 14, 16, 18, 22, 23, 24 and 25.

– 33 winners. Total prize: R$ 99,487,428.15 (R$ 3,014,770.55 each winner. One of them was from Paraná).

9th edition – 2020 – 2030 Contest

Lotofácil Independence 2020 Result – 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 09, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23 and 25.

– 50 winners. Total prize: BRL 124,999,910.00 (BRL 2,499,998.20 each)

10th edition – 2021 – Contest 2320

Lotofácil Independência Result 2021 – 01, 02, 03, 05, 06, 09, 12, 13, 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25.

– 57 winners. Total prize: BRL 159,137,704.35 (five bets from Paraná received BRL 2,791,889.55 home)

