Inflation, electoral research, and more: see market analysis to invest – 09/09/2022

Watch today’s market highlights live, with analysis from PagBank’s Research experts, and prepare to invest better.

Catch up on the show daily, Monday through Friday at 9:30am, and stay up-to-date on all the news and changes impacting the markets.

Also take the opportunity to ask your questions about investments.

The program is presented by Marcio Loréga, Research and Economics manager, and Rodrigo Paz, senior graphics analyst, both at PagBank.

Get to know the UOL Investments page, where you can find guidance on how to invest better to achieve a dream and secure your future.

Have doubts? Send your question to [email protected]

The highlights of the day are:

-Global stock markets point to positive terrain this Friday (9) with investors assessing whether the monetary tightening is having an effect against inflation, without affecting the main economies of the world.

-The market will still pass on the disclosure on the consumer inflation rate in August in China, which came unexpectedly lower.

– Here, the release of the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) for August is awaited, considered the country’s official inflation. Also out today is the Datafolha poll, which will bring new data on the electoral race.