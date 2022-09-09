Insomnia? Learn 5 Simple Rituals to Sleep Better | mental health

A good night’s sleep is essential for quality of life and physical and mental health. But if you’re unable to sleep or waking up several times during the night, you probably already have impaired performance throughout your day. In addition to the affected productivity, staying up all night can lead to mood swings, increased levels of anxiety and depression, and even contribute to weight gain. If this is happening to you, know that this problem is very common and a reality for many people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), insomnia affects 40% of the Brazilian population.
According to psychologist Rafaela Teodoro, the first step in the treatment of insomnia is to identify the problem. It is essential to take care of physical and mental health, as psychological and emotional factors can affect sleep.
In milder cases, in order to change this reality and achieve good nights sleep, it is worth a commitment to new habits. You should introduce them into your daily life, thus establishing a routine. Here are five sleep rituals that can help ensure a restful, restful night’s sleep.
5 rituals to beat insomnia
- Have a fixed bedtime and wake-up time Start getting your mind and body used to a regular bedtime and waking time. If well defined, this cycle makes the person always rest at a certain time of day. This is what some call the body’s “natural clock”;
- Prepare your room – Create a cozy and relaxing environment to sleep. It is worth noting the lighting: change the lamps in the room to those with yellow light, which help in the perfect ambiance. And no clutter! A room all messy and full of things out of place is not pleasant for those who want and need to relax. So tidy and have clean bedding. The ideal for changing sheets is once a week or every 15 days at most. Hygiene is an important factor, with sweat being one of the reasons for poor sleep, especially on hotter days.
- Invest in a relaxing bath – After a busy and busy day at work, prepare a special bath: try lighting a candle, dim the lights, put on some calming music and enjoy a self-massage using body oils. You can also use a room diffuser with essential oils, thus taking advantage of the benefits of aromatherapy: use oils such as lavender or chamomile, which have therapeutic relaxing effects. Oh, and when you finish your bath, know that putting on your pajamas can be part of the ritual! Opt for lighter fabrics like cotton or satin and choose comfortable pieces.
- Avoid electronics in bed – It is quite common to take our cell phone to bed or watch a favorite series, but the ideal is to resist this temptation. This exposure can be very harmful to the quality of sleep. For those looking for a better sleep, it is recommended to leave your cell phone and TV an hour or more before bed. Test it! It helps a lot in this ritual of tranquility. Swap these items for moments of relaxation with a book or calm, peaceful music, which will help reduce stress and calm you down.
- self-hypnosis – Self-hypnosis is the practice of hypnotizing yourself with the intention of achieving a state of deep relaxation, thereby improving the quality of sleep. This technique works excellently as a way to induce sleep. For starters, there are several videos that you search on the internet and, believe me, they really work!
When to seek help from an expert?
Depending on the level of insomnia, the ideal is to seek help from a specialist for a more specific follow-up. Note the following warning signs below:
- You go without sleep for three or more nights a week;
- Has difficulty getting back to sleep when waking up in the middle of the night;
- He wakes up feeling tired, even after seven or eight hours of sleep;
- Use stimulants during the day.
– If the sleep disorder is not treated properly, insomnia can have consequences for your health – points out the psychologist, commenting that insomnia has a cure and in some segments of psychology there are relaxation techniques aimed at combating the problem.
