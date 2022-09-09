Insomnia? Learn 5 Simple Rituals to Sleep Better | mental health

A good night’s sleep is essential for quality of life and physical and mental health. But if you’re unable to sleep or waking up several times during the night, you probably already have impaired performance throughout your day. In addition to the affected productivity, staying up all night can lead to mood swings, increased levels of anxiety and depression, and even contribute to weight gain. If this is happening to you, know that this problem is very common and a reality for many people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), insomnia affects 40% of the Brazilian population.