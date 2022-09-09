Instituto Futura Inteligência publishes new poll on voting intentions for president

Research carried out by Instituto Futura Inteligência, contracted by Banco Modal, indicates that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election, leads the dispute for Palácio do Planalto 24 days before the first round.

According to the survey, released this Thursday (8), the president has 41.8% of voting intentions, while former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), appears with 35.7%. Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) follows, with 7.7%, followed by Simone Tebet (MDB), with 5.4%. In the previous poll, carried out on August 24 and 25, Bolsonaro had 40.1% and Lula, 36.9%.

The results differ from those presented in electoral surveys of the main institutes in the country. Although other surveys show that the gap between Lula and Bolsonaro is narrowing, the former president has appeared in first place in voting intentions in polls by Ipec, Ipespe, Quaest, MDA and Datafolha.

This Thursday’s Modal/Futura poll indicates a technical tie between Bolsonaro and Lula in a spontaneous scenario (when the names of the candidates are not read by the interviewers). In this case, the current president has 41.2% of the voting intentions, against 36.9% of the opponent. The distance between the two would be within the bounds of the margin of error, which is 2.2 percentage points up or down.

The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR02618/2022. Futura Inteligência did not open the search in a segmented way.

