International gamer media reacts to alleged ‘Xbox exclusive Call of Duty’

Raju Singh Technology

This week, we saw Playstation CEO Jim Ryan show his outrage over Microsoft’s acquisition of Activison Blizzard and did not take kindly to the letter that Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, made proposing that Call of Duty will arrive for “several years”. ” to the Playstation.

Apparently, Sony wants Microsoft to commit to releasing “forever” Call of Duty on Playstation. Jim Ryan said that Phil Spencer’s proposal is “inadequate on so many levels.”

Well, the international press commented on the case on social networks, after all we have a weighty controversy here. Sony indicates that it can go bankrupt without Call of Duty, while Microsoft says that “Call of Duty” is not capable of all that. Which one is right?

This is what members of the top sites are saying:

destination (IGN):

I ask this a lot and I still haven’t come up with a convincing argument against Microsoft’s purchase of Activision. Why would it be bad? Let’s hear your best case, because so far it seems like a very good thing for ACTI to see that they… you know… unanimously voted in favor.

Nice story Jim. Now let’s talk about Final Fantasy for a second…

Brett Medlock (Destructoid):

Sony:

  • *paying for Forspoken exclusivity*
  • *paying FF16 and VIIR exclusivity*
  • *pays for Street Fighter exclusivity*
  • *paying for Deathloop and Ghostwire*
  • *paying for Spider-Man’s IP*

Microsoft:

  • *buy COD, may be exclusive*

Sony: “That’s not fair!

Paul Tassi (Forbes):

The Jim Ryan-Phil Spencer Showdown Over ‘Call Of Duty’ Is Hypocritical Nonsense

Call of Duty’s answer also seems stupidly obvious

– Xbox will continue to release on PS to generate tons of sales directly from Sony

– they will obviously put it on Game Pass which is a big win for them

Sony will be mad, but will have to deal with it.

George Yang (Gamespot):

Jim Ryan has a problem with the Call of Duty exclusivity extending for another 3 years but he has no problem keeping games like Forspoken off Xbox for 2 years lol and Xbox still doesn’t have FF7 remake what the heck is going on behind it.

For now, as we saw above, the international media is in full swing if manifesting in favor of Microsoft and accusing Sony of criticizing Xbox in terms of exclusivity when it has always used this practice to impede the growth of competitors.

What did you think?

