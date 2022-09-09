IPCA: Brazil registers deflation of 0.36% in August, influenced by fuels | Economy

The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, fell by 0.36% in August, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Friday (9). This is the lowest index for a month of August since 1998, that is, in 24 years. As a result, the country registered deflation for the second consecutive month. Again, the drop was mainly influenced by the retraction in fuel prices.

The fall was less intense than that registered in July (-0.68%), when the rate was the lowest since the beginning of the historical series of the survey, in January 1980. Since the Real plan, Brazil has registered 16 times deflation .

In the year, the IPCA accumulates a high of 4.39%. In the last 12 months, the increase is 8.73%, the lowest since June 2021 (8.35%). In the 12 months immediately preceding, the increase had been 10.07%. In August 2021, the change had been 0.87%.

“Some factors explain the smaller drop compared to July. One of them is the less intense retraction of electric energy (-1.27%), which had been 5.78% in the previous month, as a result of the reduction in ICMS rates. There was also acceleration in some groups, such as health and personal care (1.31%) and clothing (1.69%), and the less strong fall in the transport group in August. In the previous month, gasoline prices, which is the most important item in the group, had fallen by 15.48% and, in August, the retraction was smaller (-11.64%)”, explained the research manager, Pedro Kislanov.

As in July, deflation came mainly from the fall in Transport (-3.37%), which contributed -0.72 percentage points to the index for the month. The highlight comes once again from the drop in fuel prices (-10.82%).

According to the IBGE, in August, the prices of the four fuels surveyed dropped: vehicular gas (-2.12%), diesel oil (-3.76%), ethanol (-8.67%) and gasoline (-11.64%) – in the latter case, the negative impact was the most intense (-0.67 percentage point) among the 377 IPCA sub-items.

The IBGE recalls that the price of gasoline at refineries was reduced by R$ 0.18 per liter on August 16. And the prices of air tickets (-12.07%) also fell, after four months of highs.

In addition, the Communication group also declined, with an impact of -0.06 pp On the upside, the highlight was Health and Personal Care, which contributed 0.17 pp in August. Food and Beverages decelerated in relation to July, with an impact of 0.05 pp The Clothing group had the biggest positive change in the IPCA in August. See below:

Food and drinks: 0.24

Housing: 0.10

Household items: 0.42

Clothing: 1.69

Transport: -3.37

Health and personal care: 1.31

Personal expenses: 0.54

Education: 0.61

Communication: -1.10

Tomato and light: other fall highlights

In the Food and beverages group, the result of food at home (0.01%) was close to stability. There were increases in important components in the families’ basket, such as chicken pieces (2.87%), cheese (2.58%) and fruits (1.35%).

On the other hand, there were significant drops in the prices of tomatoes (-11.25%), potatoes (-10.07%) and soybean oil (-5.56%). In addition, the price of long-life milk, which had risen 25.46% in July, dropped 1.78% in August, contributing -0.02 pp to the index for the month.

The change in food away from home (0.89%) was close to the previous month (0.82%). While the meal went from 0.53% to 0.84%, the snack slowed down from 1.32% to 0.86%.

In the 12-month period, the food and beverage group rose 13.43%, well above the 8.73% inflation in the same period.

In Housing (0.10%), there was a fall in residential electricity (-1.27%), although less intense than the previous month (-5.78%).

INPC drops 0.31% in August

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which calculates inflation for low-income families and is used as a reference for salary readjustments and INSS benefits, dropped 0.31% in August. As a result, the index accumulates a high of 4.65% in the year and 8.83% in the last 12 months.

In the previous month, there was also deflation in this indicator (-0.60%).

Food products changed from 1.31% in July to 0.26% in August. On the other hand, non-food items had a smaller fall (from a retraction of 1.21% in July to -0.50% in August).

Inflation above target in 2022 and risks for 2023

In 2021, inflation closed the year at 10.06%, well above the target ceiling (5.25%), representing the biggest increase since 2015.

Defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), the inflation target for 2022 is 3.5% and will only be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%. The Central Bank has already officially admitted, however, that the inflation target will be missed in 2022 for the second year in a row.

The current projection of the financial market is an IPCA of 6.61% in 2022. For 2023, however, the expectation for the IPCA is 5.27%.

For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%. In other words, the bets of an overflow of the target ceiling also grow next year.

Even with the indication that the worst is over for inflation, the BC raised the Selic rate to 13.75% – the highest level in 6 years.