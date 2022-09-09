iPhone 14 Pro: The mobile’s interactive notch is really ‘drooling’ | Cell

The iPhone 14 Pro is among us (from R$9,499 in Brazil). Those who pick up the new Apple cell phone for the first time soon notice an important difference: at the top of the screen there is a black area in pill form quite uncommon on current smartphones. In addition to aesthetics, the resource deserves your attention due to the future utilities that should appear there. I used the new iPhone at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, in the United States, and I can attest: the interactive notch is “drooling”. I tell you the reasons in this text.

However, first let’s go to the summary? The iPhone 14 line was presented by Apple this Wednesday (07). There are four models: iPhone 14 traditional, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. All work with 5G internet. I decided to write about the Pro category because it contains the most interesting advances of this generation.

Remembering the beginning of the notch

Truth be told: any notch is aesthetically questionable. It ended up becoming common so that the use of the screen was greater and the edges, smaller. The Android world has practically surpassed the notch in recent years by adopting discreet holes for front cameras. Smartphones have also abandoned more advanced facial biometrics systems (like Face ID) and rely on fingerprint scanners, the sort of thing Apple doesn’t want to do.

Apple has insisted on this method since the iPhone X. I was at the global announcement, also in Cupertino, in 2017. I remember classifying the novelty as “controversial”, as did most journalists at that time. Consumers kind of got used to it – after a while, nobody cared about the black fringe on the screen of successive generations of the iPhone: iPhone XR and XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and the simpler iPhone 14 models. .

Why mess with the notch? Because Apple engineers finally found a use for that. Dynamic Island’s idea is to create an optical illusion: since there’s a dark element there, why not integrate it into the system’s functions?

The interactive notch on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displays important information and complements the top area of ​​the screen, which typically has the time on the left and the mobile network, Wi-Fi and battery indicators on the right.

The Utilities of Dynamic Island

When playing a song on Apple Music, for example, the interactive notch starts to display the album cover and the progress of the song. All visual animations are fluid, as is traditionally the case on iPhone/iOS. I pressed the album and a kind of widget with quick controls to fast forward or rewind the track, among other options. Before that, you would need to open Apple Music or wait for the phone to resume the unlocking screen to make these adjustments.

It seems that Apple’s thinking was along the lines of “okay, we can’t get rid of the notch, so how can we get the most out of it?” so much that it is possible keep two apps over there.

I performed another experiment with the timer. I opened the native Clock app, enabled the stopwatch and could see the interactive notch gain an indicator that time was counting. This information, which is crucial while the timer is running, is visible on the screen at all times.

In the last generation of the iPhone 13, you would have to swipe from top to bottom and check the progress of the timer directly from the notification screen (maybe there are other methods, but this is the main one). In a sense, it’s as if the smartphone is now beginning to realize that some notifications are more important than others and deserve to be in a more noble area.

the interactive notch gives the iPhone a new look, which in itself should attract the attention of fans always looking for the most modern. More than that, it brings function to a dead zone. And because of that, it’s already become one of the main reasons I recommend that people get the Pro versions of the iPhone 14 – if the money allows, of course.

Having made the considerations about the notch, it is worth mentioning a few more things about the new cell phone:

Finally, Apple has adopted Always On Display (AOD) technology, which seems to have been in Android phones for centuries. The Pro versions of the iPhone 14 have the display always on, in low-power mode, so that the user can view the time, any shortcuts and new iOS 16 widgets. Even the wallpaper is preserved. It’s past time for the iPhone to offer this feature.

Does the AOD consume a lot of battery? Probably not. Apple did not release any estimates on the launch of the iPhone 14. However, I remember when companies like Samsung and LG announced the functionality and said that the impact on energy consumption would be on the order of 1%. Very little in the face of the benefits and convenience of this technology. And you can always turn it off, in case the person doesn’t like the always-on screen.

The 48 megapixel camera is more powerful than ever. The increase in the number of pixels will benefit especially when shooting at night, as you can adopt the technique of combining four pixels into one to produce sharper images without as much noise.

Still on the camera: the arrival of the 2x zoom is welcome, which complements the existing 0.5x (ultra wide), 1x and 3x (telephoto) zooms.

More battery is always interesting. Apple says this year’s Pro models stay up to an hour longer than 2021 Pro models. Let’s wait for independent tests to see if that’s all that.

Noisy Apple critics often say that the company no longer innovates. Despite disagreeing with this view – which seems to be rooting for disruptive technologies every 12 months – it is necessary to recognize that the last generations were somewhat tepid. The new Pros arrive to change this game. The company did well to rethink the notch and run after some features that already existed in phones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola – just to name the usual suspects.

The Pro versions of the iPhone 14 bring the same data sheet, processor, camera, etc. The main difference is on account of the screen: it is 6.1 inches on the Pro and 6.7 inches on the Pro Max. The suggested values ​​start from R$9,499 and R$10,499 in Brazil, respectively.

When do sales in Brazilian territory start? Mystery. Nobody can say, especially after the trouble that Apple got into before the National Consumer Secretariat.

