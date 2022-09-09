IRB (IRBR3) became “investable” again after offering shares, says BTG; time to buy?

The completion of the share offering of the IRB Brazil (IRBR3) and the sharp fall in shares “rekindled” investor interest in the reinsurance company. Does that make the company “investable” again? The answer is “yes”, according to the BTG Pactual.

The new money – more precisely R$ 1.2 billion – that entered the box with the stock offering was fundamental for the IRB, according to BTG. After successive losses, the company was below the capital limit needed to operate and had until October to regularize the situation.

Although the price of R$ 1.00 per share in the offer was 50% below the quotations before the operation, the value was above the minimum that the IRB was willing to accept (R$ 0.67) and also above expectations. from BTG analysts.

Since then, the shares of the IRB (IRBR3) have remained above the offer price and today they have appeared among the highest rises on the Ibovespa. The shares ended the day up 1.68%, quoted at R$ 1.21.

“We are not going to see any reinsurer capable of taking the place of IRB at the head of the Brazilian industry, and the new capital and the higher Selic should help the company return to being profitable”, the analysts wrote in a report.

Time to buy IRBR3? Not now

IRB has even become an “investable” company, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to buy the shares, according to BTG. Analysts reiterated the neutral recommendation for IRBR3, with a target price of BRL 1.30. That is, virtually no potential for appreciation.

Despite the more favorable outlook, analysts still expect the reinsurer to post a loss in the third quarter. In this way, the capital “cushion” should drop to something around R$ 500 million.

BTG also warns of the possibility of downgrading the IRB’s risk rating, which would affect the company’s profitability. “While the stock offering is an important event, we don’t have a good picture of what to expect.”

The IRB Calvary

Since the highs in January 2020, IRB shares accumulate a loss of more than more than 95%one of the biggest cases of destruction of value in the stock market.

The reinsurance company’s ordeal began with the disclosure of the explosive letter from fund manager Squadra. With short positions in IRB shares, the manager was the first to point out accounting inconsistencies in the reinsurance company’s balance sheets.

Weeks later, the company was embroiled in an international embarrassment. That’s because executives leaked false news that mega-investor Warren Buffett had bought shares in the company. The IRB summit fell shortly after the case.

So, five months after Squadra’s questioning, the company restated the balance sheets for 2019 and 2018, with a net profit of R$ 670 million lower than originally presented.

To comply with Susep’s rules, the IRB had to go through a capitalization of up to BRL 2.3 billion in 2020. Finally, after a series of losses, the company needed to raise more money with the stock offering closed last week. last.