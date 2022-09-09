Is it now cheaper to buy real estate?

Families from the Casa Verde and Amarela Program can buy properties more easily, due to changes in some rules. Understand!

Buying a property is the dream of many Brazilians, but do you know that the cost of acquiring your own home has decreased? Understand the changes that have taken place in the Casa Verde e Amarela Program!

Is buying a property cheaper?

Recent changes, approved by the Board of Trustees of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) in the family income limit of housing program applicants, may facilitate the purchase of real estate. The main change was made in the Urbano 2 group of the Casa Verde e Amarela Program, in which income went from R$2,400 to R$2,600 to R$3,000.

The Urbano 3 group had its ceiling changed to R$4,400, and the group with the highest income was changed to R$8,000.

It is important to point out that there were also changes in the interest rates charged on financing, which previously could reach 8.66% per year for properties worth up to R$ 350 thousand, now reach 7.66% per year.

As for properties with a cost above R$ 350 thousand, the reduction was from 8.66% to 8.16%.

What do these changes mean?

These changes directly imply the financing power of Brazilian families. Previously, the financing capacity of Urbano 1 and 2 groups was approximately R$30,000, now it will be R$47,500, depending on the location.

Thus, the capacity was not only increased to up to R$ 47,500 thousand, but there was also a significant reduction in the interest charged annually on top of the price of properties.

The Minister of Regional Development, Daniel Ferreira, declared that a family with an income of BRL 1,800 living in Macapá – AP will be able to “buy a property worth up to BRL 209,000, as it will finance this amount minus the BRL 47,500, which is the subsidy you will receive”.

