Is the Chinese beef boom over? Bradesco’s alert | Business

After four spectacular years, the Chinese boom that catapulted beef prices and exports from the largest Brazilian meatpackers may be coming to an end. The assessment seems counterintuitive given the market consensus and the optimism of investors and executives with the prospects for Minerva and Marfrig’s operation in South America, but warnings began to sound.

The first warning came from Leandro Fontanesi, an analyst at Bradesco BBI who was one of the first in Brazil to draw attention to the disruption that would be caused by the African swine fever epidemic in China — the virus decimated the squad of the largest consumer and producer of beef meat. pork, changing the dynamics of the global meat trade.

Now, Fontanesi’s bet is that the recovery of China’s hog stocks – which are already at a level 20% above the pre-epidemic level, in 2019 – will also start to harm Brazilian beef exports as early as the fourth quarter. quarter, taking away an important support for national slaughterhouses. China accounts for more than 60% of Brazil’s beef exports. At Minerva, the Asian country represents about 35% of sales.

The thesis of the Bradesco BBI analyst, who wrote for the first time on the subject on August 30, seems to be gaining supporters. Yesterday, the influential United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a brief report with the estimates of the attaché that is Beijing. The projection is that China will reduce beef imports by almost 20% in 2023, reducing consumption of this protein by 3%.

No wonder, the shares of Brazilian beef slaughterhouses operate in sharp decline this Thursday. Minerva’s shares, which still accumulate a high of 37% in the year, fell by 6% this morning. At 10:52 am, the stock was down 5.3%, with the Vilela de Queiroz company valued at R$ 8.5 billion. JBS and Marfrig recorded declines of 4.6% and 2.9%, respectively. The Ibovespa rose 0.6%.

1 of 1 Open Meat Market in China — Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg Open Meat Market in China — Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg

According to Bradesco BBI, the weaker pace of Brazilian beef exports to China will appear in the fourth quarter, already reflecting on Minerva’s shares. Given China’s large pork stocks, the expectation is that the Asian country will have a surplus in meat supply in 2023, which has not happened since 2017.

The argument goes against most industry analysts and executives, who argue that there has been a structural change in the levels of beef consumption in China thanks to the increase in income. However, it is undeniable that swine fever gave some strength to this movement.

In magnitude, the pork market is many times larger than the beef market. According to USDA projections, the Chinese should consume 53.7 million tons of pork in 2023, while the demand for beef will be 9.9 million tons – still a lot, considering an evolution of consumption in recent years.

For investors, the question now is whether demand will really fall, bringing down meat prices and meatpacking margins. At the same time, Brazilian industries have a favorable scenario in the supply of cattle, something that has not happened in recent years. Marfrig and Minerva have already predicted very favorable scenarios for the availability of live cattle until 2024. The animal accounts for approximately 80% of production costs.