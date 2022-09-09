Is there a limit of medical certificate submitted per year?

Medical certificates are used by workers to justify absence from work on a given day. In this way, the salary is guaranteed at the end of the month without any discount. However, is there a limit of attestation per employee each year? Let’s find out now.

If you have already asked yourself this same question, the first point to understand is that the company cannot refuse any medical certificate, unless the document is false. Otherwise, the employer cannot discount the working day of the employee who presents the medical waiver.

Medical certificate limit

For this reason, there is no limit to this voucher that can be presented by the worker throughout the year. What happens is that there is a maximum limit of what is paid by the company during the employee’s absence. The deadline is 15 days! From the 16th, this payment will be made by Social Security as sickness benefit.

In addition, the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) determines that the employee may fail to attend work without loss salary in the following situations:

For up to two days to accompany medical appointments and complementary exams during the pregnancy period of the wife or partner;

One day a year to accompany a child up to six years of age to a medical appointment;

Up to three days, in every 12 months of work, in case of cancer preventive exams duly proven.

In this way, the professional who presents a medical certificate and still has his salary discounted should contact the company’s Human Resources (HR). It’s needed correct any such failure to ensure that the right is preserved.

Another way to prevent subtraction from happening is to always deliver the medical certificate before each month’s payroll closes. Otherwise, if the document arrives after the deadline, the understanding may be that the absence was not justified. So there is a reduction in salary in a given month.

So even if there is no limit on the amount of documents that can be presented, the employee must pay attention to what is required. The document must have the employee’s name, the date and time of the appointment, in addition to the doctor’s signature. Without this information, the company can deny the attestation until everything is correct.