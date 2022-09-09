IT company grows more than 600% in the last semester and announces new millionaire headquarters in SC

After recently formalizing its first business unit outside Brazil, Premiersoft, a company that allocates IT professionals and develops technology projects from Blumenau, in Vale do Itajaí, announces a million-dollar investment in a new headquarters. The company, which plans to be present on all continents in the future, grew 643% in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

In addition to international expansion, the company also expanded its customer base in Brazil. The number of projects was 60% higher in the last six months, compared to 2021.

To support the growth and validation of new projects, the company invests in new hires. The team grew 40% in the semester and new opportunities, especially for the development area, were announced, check out the vacancies.

The company should end the year with a 500% growth in revenue and announces the construction of its own headquarters, in Blumenau. It will be R$ 8 million, in a 3-story building, with work environments, auditorium, decompression environment (games, mini spa, cafes), rest rooms, parking with covered and external spaces, in addition to car and scooter chargers. electrical.

One of the issues that, according to Premiersoft’s CEO, Rodrigo Hülsenbeck, contributed to the favorable result, even in the face of an economic crisis, is the positioning that the company has been adopting. “Being in the international market, especially in the US, where there are many opportunities in the area of ​​innovation, allows us to increase revenue and create even more attractive job opportunities for our team’s professionals”, he highlights.

Another company strategy has been the development of paid training programs, which has allowed for assertiveness in hiring and the resolution of one of the most common problems in the sector: the lack of qualified labor.

The Academy project has already had two editions and trained more than 30 professionals in the areas of software development and quality. Over three months, those selected undergo training, receiving a monthly grant of R$ 1,500. More than 600 people have already signed up for the initiative, which should have a new edition later this year.

Join the group and receive the main news

of Blumenau and region in the palm of your hand.



