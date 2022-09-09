“It was disappointing”; Lívia Andrade is accused of stardom in the recording of “Domingão” and receives criticism

The former SBT, as found exclusively by journalist Fábia Oliveira, from the website “Em Off”, would have allegedly ignored some fans

Photos: Instagram/Lívia Andrade (left) - Reproduction/TV Globo (right)
the hiring of Lívia Andrade at TV Globo shared opinions on the web. Luciano Huckpresenter of “Sunday”suggested the model for the fixed cast of the “Believe Whoever You Will”, recently inaugurated in the program. Last Sunday (4), however, the formerSBT received a barrage of criticism after allegedly ignoring the audience and disdaining fans, according to Fabia Oliveira.

According to the site’s columnist “In off”, she didn’t make any point of interacting with the public. The journalist also got in touch with a young woman who was present at the studio: “Recording took a long time. Scheduled for 15:00, it only started at 17:30. Dona Déa and (Rafael) Portugal, very friendly. Porchat is friendly but kept his distance”reported.

“Lívia, for those who were there, was disappointing. He doesn’t care about the audience, he barely looks. Common snack: bread with ham and cheese, paçoquinha, soda or ‘juninho’ juice, social club biscuit and banana (laughs). The ‘Caldeirão’ snack is much better”, added the woman. The newest global, it is worth mentioning, made its debut on the network on August 28.

Gratitude and affection for Silvio Santos

Liviain a recent interview with “Who”made a point of mentioning the importance of Silvio Santos on his television career: “He can see people like no one else. He’s got an X-ray eye, he knows if you’re lying, he can see you. As he also came from below and fought hard to build everything he has, he values ​​that in people”.

