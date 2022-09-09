‘It was just a kiss on the cheek. Not. It wasn’t’, vents a journalist victim of harassment; man was transferred to Benfica | Rio de Janeiro

The ESPN reporter who was the victim of harassment by Justice Officer Marcelo Benevides Silva before Flamengo’s game on Wednesday (7) reported on a social network as was the case.

‘It was just a kiss on the cheek. Not. It wasn’t,” he said. “Before, there was a lot of cursing and harassment, because the live took a long time. I asked for calm and for him not to be cursing, he didn’t have to”, she continued.

Marcelo was transferred at the end of the morning to the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio.

2 of 3 Flamengo fan kisses ESPN reporter Jessica Dias — Photo: Reproduction/ESPN Flamengo fan kisses ESPN reporter Jessica Dias — Photo: Reproduction/ESPN

Then, according to Jessica’s account, which was given at the police station where the case was registered, there was the first attempt at harassment.

“The apologies came with shoulder straightening and a kiss on the spot. I was about to be called for the link and I held the position,” she said.

3 of 3 ESPN reporter Jessica Dias posted on social media after being harassed at Maracanã — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram ESPN reporter Jessica Dias posted on social media after being harassed at Maracanã – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Jessica also posted on social media that she is getting married on Saturday, and that she is unable to respond to messages and interview requests.