It will be up to King Charles III to stop anti-monarchist sentiment among British subjects | Sandra Cohen’s blog

Stability is the word that defines the importance that Elizabeth II gave to the United Kingdom. In 70 years, 15 prime ministers have passed through her sieve, while the monarch has consolidated the respect and trust of her subjects. The queen leaves with 86% popularity, but without her at the head of the British throne, replaced by heir Charles, the thousand-year-old monarchy faces pressing challenges.

Six in ten Britons support the institution, according to a May poll taken by YouGov during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. One in five said they preferred the country to have a head of state elected president. However, when the age of the interviewees decreases to 18 to 24 years, the prestige of royalty drops and balances between those who want its maintenance and those who defend the republican system.

In the solidity of her reign, Elizabeth II could witness the decline of support for the monarchy. At the Diamond Jubilee ten years earlier, the institution had 73% support among its subjects. As the monarch’s health deteriorated and she gradually gave way to Charles and William in official engagements, crises within the family became more turbulent.

Grandson Harry abdicated his duties and moved with his wife Meghan to California, sparking allegations of racism in the family. The son Andrew, considered the favorite of Elizabeth II, lost titles of nobility and was removed, prosecuted in the US for sexual abuse. The crown prince’s top adviser was sacked, accused of corruption.

It is in this environment that Charles III disembarks as a monarch, aware that he is far from achieving the admiration and respect won by his mother, despite having been prepared for this role for 70 years.

At 73 years old, his reign, alongside his wife Camila, now queen consort, will be short – more like a transition, considering the seven decades that filled Elizabeth’s resume.

He inherits the most successful monarchy in modern history and the headship of the British Commonwealth, but he will hardly get rid of his mother’s shadow and the political acumen that characterized her. After all, as former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Thurbull once summarized, even the most staunch Republicans, like himself, turned into first-rate Elizabethans in front of her.