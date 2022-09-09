It will fill up! Botafogo fans also sell out the Upper East sector for a duel against América-MG

After the Leste Inferior, Botafogo fans also sold out tickets to the Upper East sector for the game against America-MG next Sunday (11), at 11 am, at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the 26th round of the Brazilian championship.

The sectors available now on the ticket sales website are West Lower (R$80 full/R$40 half), North (R$40 full/R$20 half) and Tribuna de Honor (R$320 full/R$200 half), in addition to the South sector which is reserved for the visiting fans.

The last partial released by the club was of more than 20 thousand tickets already sold in advance. Sales continue this Friday on the internet and also in physical outlets. Check all the information below:

Service | Tickets for Botafogo x América-MG:

Botafogo vs América MG

Date-Time: 9/11 (Sunday), at 11 am

Stadium: Nilton Santos Stadium

Sell ​​on the website: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Gates open: 9 am

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, North, Tribuna de Honor and Cabins (Botafogo) / South (América-MG)

(The Upper West A and Upper West B sectors are, INITIALLYblocked and will be available on demand)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

Whole R$60 / Half R$30

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 10.00 + 1

Black Plan – BRL 20.00 + 1

White Plan – BRL 30.00 + 1

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

Whole R$40 / Half R$20

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 10.00 + 1

Black Plan – BRL 15.00 + 1

White Plan – BRL 20.00 + 1

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole R$80 / Half R$40

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 12.00 + 1

Black Plan – BRL 30.00 + 1

White Plan – BRL 40.00 + 1

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

NORTH SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE NORTH SECTOR)

Whole R$40 / Half R$20

TRIBUNE OF HONOR

Whole R$320 / Half R$200

Glorious Plan: R$100 + 1 (Right to buy one more ticket for R$100)

Alvinegro Plan: R$100 + 1 (Right to buy one more ticket for R$100)

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Thursday (09/08): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (09/09): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (10/09): 10 am to 5 pm

Nilton Santos Stadium (East and West Ticket Offices)

– Sunday (11/09): 8 am to 11:45 am

General Severiano

– Thursday (09/08): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (09/09): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (10/09): 10 am to 5 pm

Cariocas FC store

(Via Park Shopping – Barra da Tijuca)

– Thursday (09/08): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (09/09): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (10/09): 12:00 to 19:00

Cariocas FC store

(Carioca Shopping – Vila da Penha)

– Thursday (09/08): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (09/09): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (10/09): 12:00 to 19:00

Carioca fan store

(Rio Office & Mall – Jacarepaguá)

– Thursday (09/08): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (09/09): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (10/09): 12:00 to 19:00

FREE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, will be able to redeem the ticket, on the days of operation at the Nilton Santos Stadium and General Severiano point of sale, from 10 am until closing time. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

PARKING

The Norte 1 parking lot, located on Rua das Oficinas, will open at 8 am. Members are entitled to a discount. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

Advance sale through the Fast Parking app

Member: BRL 20

Non-member: BRL 40

(Fans who choose to purchase in advance will need to download the Fast Parking app from their cell phone app store to purchase parking. After purchase, simply present the QR code that will be on your app. Prints and QR codes are printed NO will be accepted)

Instant sale (Cash, PIX or card)

Member: BRL 30

Non-member: BRL 50

Vans: BRL 60

IMPORTANT REPORT

Botafogo warns that the use of flares or bombs during matches, as well as the throwing of objects on the field of play, is strictly prohibited. Remember: such practices harm the Club.

VISITORS FANCY

Information will be released soon.