It won’t be very good: Nubank, C6 Bank, Inter and Credicard can cancel your card; see how to AVOID now

The main financial institutions, such as the Nubank, Banco Inter, C6 Bank and Credicard, already have a policy of automatic cancellation of credit cards in face of some actions that lead to this result. In many cases, even the answers to possible questions are already ready.

First of all, it is important to point out that banks, when they perceive account inactivity for 12 months, already trigger automatic cancellation. The lack of deposits, transfers, creation of slips and other transactions may indicate account inactivity.

Another situation that can cause cancellation is the CPF negative. In addition, failure to update customer data within the deadline set by fintech, if wrong, may result in account closure.

In the case of suspicious account movements, such as fraud, cancellation is not instantaneous. The digital bank first contacts the account holder to clarify doubts. Finally, another aspect that can cancel the account is failure to comply with the rules established by the terms of use.

Cancellation reasons:

Lack of use;

Dirty name;

Errors in customer data;

Commercial disinterest;

suspected fraud;

Breach of terms of use.

However, so that the automatic cancellation of the account does not occur, it is necessary to always be moving and making transactions, in addition to having the monthly invoices paid within days. It is highly advisable that the card is the most used for purchases, so that the percentage of activity remains active.

PIX can replace credit and debit cards

According to an article published by UOL, experts believe that the PIX it should eliminate the need for an “intermediate” service such as debit or credit cards, both for the payer and the receiver. This means that the Central Bank of Brazil payment method ends up being a “threat” for the means of payment sector.

Although the PIX instant payment system has moved the payments industry, so far large companies have not made major changes in the services offered. For Edson Santos, an expert on the subject, this is because PIX still faces some challenges in commerce, so that card payments are still needed. “Pix still hasn’t caught on enough (in retail). And everyone expects the other to do it first”, he says.

So far, the most relevant change involving PIX in the sector is the possibility of making payments using the payment method at little machine. For this, the shopkeeper must generate a QR-Code for the customer. “This is an attempt to keep the machine alive”, explains Santos.