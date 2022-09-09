Italo faces Filipinho, and Brazil already guarantees world title

Brazil has already secured one more world title in surfing. Italo Ferreira beat Australian Jack Robinson in the semifinals of the WSL Finals in Trestles, United States, and will now face Filipe Toledo in the big decision to decide the champion of the 2022 World Surfing Tour.

Italo arrived at Trestles fourth in the rankings. In the first heat of the Finals, he beat Japanese Kanoa Igarashi (fifth in the ranking) in the rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final. He then eliminated Australian Ethan Ewing (third).

Then it was the turn of Jack Robinson (runner-up) to be the victim. Italo started the drums with a strong beat and received a score of 5 points. He later made two more airs in two waves and left Jack needing 8.43 to turn with 20 minutes to go.

The Brazilian followed with everything, gave three aerials in the same wave and received 7 points. Then another 6.70 that put the Australian in the combination. Jack tried to respond, but missed several maneuvers and fell off the board at least three times.

The two surfers exchanged notes in the final seconds, but in the end, Italo won 16.10 to 13.30 on aggregate.

The 100% Brazilian final will be held today. The world champion will be decided in the best of three heats.

Toledo seeks his first world title after taking runner-up in 2021 by losing in the Finals decision to Gabriel Medina. Italo, on the other hand, is behind the championship (he won in 2019). At last year’s Finals, Filipinho beat Italo in the semifinals.

Brazil already has five World Surfing Tour titles: Medina (2014, 2018 and 2021), Adriano de Souza (2015) and Italo (2019).