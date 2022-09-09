“I’ve never been so…”; Endrick ‘kicks the bucket’, detonates businessman and drastically changes Abel’s plans at Palmeiras

The 16-year-old centre-forward denied the prosecutor Wagner Ribeiro, who said he was taking care of his career and revealed that the player would make his professional debut against Juventude

This Thursday (8), businessman Wagner Ribeiro revealed, in an interview with radio transamericawhat endrick, sensation of the base of the palm trees, would probably be listed by Abel Ferreira for the duel against Juventude. The match takes place this Saturday (9), at 21:00 (Brasília time), for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

With the eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, it was up to Palmeiras to keep the top of the Brazilian Championship in order to reach their 11th title of the competition, one of those that Abel still lacks in his trajectory at the Football Academy. But Endrick didn’t like Ribeiro to interfere in his plans, because, according to the striker himself, he has another staff that takes care of his career.

“What do you mean!? My representatives are my parents and TFM. Only they know and can talk about my plans. I’ve never visited PSG and Milan, I don’t have a debut date or a departure date, and I’ve never been so happy at Palmeiras . Don’t believe everything you hear out there”wrote Endrick on his personal Twitter account.

According to Palmeiras’ records, the 16-year-old striker trained with the alviverde squad this Thursday. Endrick stood out during the Club’s unprecedented achievement in Copinha, in January, and has been “left over” in the under-20 team. In July, he signed his first professional contract.

Even without playing for the top team, Endrick already draws the attention of giant clubs on the Old Continent. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City, for example, have already consulted the situation of the striker, who has signed a three-year contract and has a release clause abroad of 60 million euros (R$ 312 million at the current price) for foreign teams.