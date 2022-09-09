Jair Bolsonaro leads presidential race, says Futura Inteligência poll

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is ahead of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and leads the presidential race, according to a Modalmais/Futura Inteligência poll released this Thursday (8). See the numbers of the stimulated scenario, in which a list of candidates is presented:
Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 41.8%
Squid (PT): 35.7%
Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7.7%
Simone Tebet (MDB): 5.4%
Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0.7%
Pablo Marçal (PROS): 0.5%
Felipe d’Ávila (New): 0.2%
Léo Péricles (Popular Union): 0.2%
Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0.2%
Vera (PSTU): 0.2%
Eymael Constituent (Christian Democracy): 0.1%
Don’t know/did not answer/undecided: 4.1%
White/null: 3.2%
If the candidates were only Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lula (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB), the current president would also lead the voting intentions. Check out:
Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 41.9%
Squid (PT): 35.4%
Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9.8%
Simone Tebet (MDB): 6.6%
Don’t know/did not answer/undecided: 2.8%
White/null: 3.5%
If the candidates were only Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lula (PT) and Simone Tebet (MDB), the current president would continue to lead the voting intentions. Check out:
Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 43.6%
Lula (PT): 38.7%
Simone Tebet (MDB): 11.1%
White/null: 4.5%
Don’t know/did not answer/undecided: 2.1%
The survey, commissioned by Banco Modal, surveyed 2,000 voters in the country by telephone between September 5 and 6. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court under protocol BR-02618/2022.
In the spontaneous scenario, in which the list of candidates is not presented to the voter, there is a technical tie between Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Lula (PT). Check out:
Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 41.2%
Lula (PT): 36.9%
Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5.4%
Simone Tebet (MDB): 2.8%
Pablo Marçal (PROS): 0.5%
Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0.4%
Felipe d’Ávila (New): 0.1%
Léo Péricles (Popular Union): 0.1%
Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0.1%
Vera (PSTU): 0.0%
Other: 0.1%
Don’t know/didn’t answer/undecided: 9%
White/null: 3.5%
second round
In a simulation of the second round between Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Lula (PT), there is a technical tie. Look:
Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 45.9%
Lula (PT): 44.7%
Don’t know/did not answer/undecided: 2.2%
White/null: 7.2%
If the second round were between Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Ciro Gomes (PDT), there would also be a technical tie. Look:
Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 45.3%
Ciro Gomes (PDT): 41%
Don’t know/did not answer/undecided: 2.2%
White/null: 11.4%
In a second round between Lula (PT) and Ciro Gomes (PDT), the PT would take advantage. Look:
Lula (PT): 41.8%
Ciro Gomes (PDT): 33.3%
Don’t know/didn’t answer/undecided: 1.5%
White/null: 23.4%