James Webb already reveals discoveries about exoplanets

In recent weeks, the James Webb Space Telescope has accomplished some important goals in the study of exoplanets, that is, the planets that orbit other stars in our galaxy. Why are these findings so important?

The first work, in late August, heralded the first unambiguous detection of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet.

WASP-39 b, about 700 light-years away, is a planet about the mass of Saturn but orbiting its star just one-eighth the distance between the Sun and Mercury. So your year has only 4 Earth days.

What is particularly interesting to us is that in its orbit this planet is placed directly between the Earth and its star. Thus, it blocks much of the light that comes from this star to here.

However, this light must also pass through the thin layer of atmosphere around the planet. In this way, the chemical composition will affect which wave types are more or less blocked, and a clear signature is seen in James Webb’s instruments.

With its Infrared spectrograph, the space telescope determined that the wavelengths corresponding to carbon dioxide were more blocked than other colors. This is a clear indication of the abundant presence of this molecule in the planet’s atmosphere — the first such detection in history.

Note how subtle this effect is: a difference of only 0.1% of the light that is transmitted through the exoplanet’s atmosphere! Only with a very sensitive telescope are we capable of this type of detection.

Direct image of an exoplanet

Shortly thereafter, in early September, NASA announced the first direct image of an exoplanet with James Webb.

HIP 65426 b is much larger, at approximately 10 times the mass of Jupiter — and much younger, at just 20 million years old (compare that figure to Earth’s nearly 5 billion years).

To achieve this result, the researchers had to use the coronagraphs aboard the James Webb, which are devices that block the star’s light. After all, finding the planet is almost like looking for the light emitted by a firefly flying in front of a spotlight.

Although this same planet had already been photographed by other terrestrial telescopes before, the particularity of this work is the ability to obtain images in several different colors, from near to mid-infrared. Thus, we can study in detail its physical and chemical properties, such as temperature and surface composition.

Future perspectives

So far, these jobs are just a small sample of what James Webb is capable of.

Having proved its enormous observational capacity, now it’s time to put the telescope to the test and observe hundreds of planets in order to better understand their properties.

Will we be able to find signs of life? Maybe, but it wouldn’t be easy.

In any case, this does not invalidate the great impact of these researches; after all, there’s still a lot we don’t know about how planets form around stars.

With the contribution of the James Webb Space Telescope, we will now be able to study this formation process in detail, and perhaps better understand how the Earth and its atmosphere were formed.