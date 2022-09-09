Janones imitates Bolsonaristas before complying with TSE order

Court ordered removal of posts against Bolsonaro; deputy tried to associate the suspension of the nursing floor with the government

Federal deputy André Janones (Avante) mocked this Friday (9.Sep.2022) allies of Jair Bolsonaro when commenting on the determination of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to remove posts in which he attributed to the president participation in the suspension of the nursing salary floor.

On Monday (5.Sep.2022), Janones created a fake news on the matter and indirectly confirmed that the information was false. “A bottle of dick fights with another bottle of dick”, published on twitter.

The term “piroca bottle” gained repercussion in 2018, during the presidential elections. The fake news said that Fernando Haddad and the PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores) promoted the distribution of penis-shaped bottles in day care centers across the country. Since then, the word has been used as a synonym for fake news.

Janones disclosed that the PL “would be behind” of the request that suspended the salary floor. However, the action was filed by CNSáude (National Health Conference). Here is the full text of the decision (258 KB).

In response, Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, from the TSE, ordered Facebook and Twitter to take down the publications with the false information. The magistrate understood that Janones released the content even “before the certainty that it was untrue”.

This Friday (9.Sep.2022), Janones published a video stating that he will comply with the decision. However, at the beginning of the material, the deputy “imitates” what would be the reaction of a bolsonarista in the face of a court order.

Watch (2min29s):