JBS (JBSS3), Marfrig (MRFG3) and Minerva (BEEF3): Stocks close lower after report points to weaker demand in China

Shares of Brazilian meatpackers fall sharply on Thursday (8), following news that demand for meat in China may fall. The common shares of Marfrig (MRFG3), JBS (JBSS3) and Minerva (BEEF3) fell, respectively, 5.84% (R$ 11.93), 4.99% (R$ 27.58) and 2.16% (R$ 14.48) this Thursday (8).

According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), demand for beef is expected to fall 19% in 2023 year-on-year, and for pork, 8%.

For analysts Leonardo Alencar and Pedro Fonseca, from XP Investimentos, however, the drop is exaggerated.

“In our opinion, the market reaction is irrational. We already expected lower demand from China due to the global recession and, even with a slower-than-expected deceleration, Brazil will continue to be the main supplier, so we do not foresee major changes in the outlook”, they explain. “We view the market reaction as herd behavior unlinked from fundamentals, and stocks are trading at multiples below the historical average overall.”

Bradesco BBI, however, claims that the USDA’s position reinforces a cautious outlook – especially for Minerva, which has been increasing its exposure to the Asian country.

“Investors are optimistic about the Brazilian beef exporter and expect China’s demand for beef to continue to increase as the country becomes richer and consumers adopt new eating habits,” the bank’s analysts point out.

On the other hand, however, China has been increasing its beef production, which should lead to a reduction in imports. In addition, lower economic growth is also seen as a threat.

XP has a buy recommendation for the shares of JBS and Marfrig, with a target price of BRL 32.08 (up potential of 12.1% compared to today’s opening price) and BRL 15.46 (potential of 28.5%) in the sequence. For BRF, the recommendation is neutral, with a target price of BRL 16.55 (15% potential).

