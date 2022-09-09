Jeep will launch 4 100% electric SUVs by 2025; see the details

Jeep has announced four new electric SUVs for the global market that will be launched by the year 2025. The first will be called the Avenger – a small SUV that will be built on the new architecture of the Stellantis group, STLA. It will be revealed next month during the Paris Motor Show.

In addition to this model, which should be exclusive to Europe, the other three should be sold in the old continent and also in North America.

Are they off-road or wagoneer S, the Recon and another SUV yet to be named.

The Wagoner promises to have 800 km of autonomy with its powertrains and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

The Recon is designed to be a zero-emission 4×4, with production starting in 2024.

Jeep has committed to electrifying 50% of the cars it sells in the United States by 2030, but in Europe the goal is to have 100% of the fleet electrified by that date.

Avenger is important for the company to achieve this plan.

The Avenger (pictured below) will be built in Tychy, Poland, with other SUVs from Alfa Romeo and Fiat that have yet to be revealed. It will be on Jeep’s European lineup, positioned below the Renegade.

Image: Disclosure

The Avenger aims to be an urban car, but it has great ground clearance and will still have a range of 400 km. It will be offered with two-wheel and four-wheel drive. There will still be a hybrid version of the model, but it will be built on the CMP platform.

See below photo of Wagoneer S:

Image: Disclosure

“The new Avenger will offer the capability of the Jeep brand that is well suited to the European market,” said Antonella Bruno, head of Jeep Europe at Stellantis.

“This modern, fun and exciting SUV will appeal to a growing set of customers looking for a capable, compact, modern and all-electric Jeep brand alternative for today’s times.”

Pre-orders for the Jeep Avenger begin October 17th. The model has not yet been priced.

